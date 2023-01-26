A Nicholasville man who pleaded guilty to sexual crimes against a young relative was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in jail.
Jeffery Dale Blevins, Sr., 63, had pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree Sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age) and two counts of Incest (victim less than 12 years of age).
Blevins and his defense attorney had argued in favor of receiving the minimum sentence of 20 years – of which he would have to serve 85%, or around 17 years according to Kentucky law – for the crimes due to several factors, such as his age, his Air Force service record, his lack of any previous convictions and that fact that he had taken responsibility for his actions and cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation.
However, Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton argued that Blevins should receive a life sentence, calling Blevins’ actions “inexcusable.”
Dalton also noted that the victim in this case, who had been around five or six at the time of the crime, will have to carry the trauma with her for the rest of her life.
With the life sentence, Dalton said that Blevins would not be eligible for parole for 20 years.
Blevins made a statement on his own behalf in front of Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker, saying in part, “I’m sorry that it happened.”
In handing down the 24-year sentence, Whitaker stated that Blevins would have to serve out at least 20 years.
“He will be in his 80s at that point, God willing he survives going to prison,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added, “If Mr. Blevins had gone to trial and the child had been made to testify under those circumstances, I do believe the jury would have convicted him and given him life.”
Upon his release, Blevins will be on probation and will have to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.
Blevins had given an open plea of guilty in the court, essentially “throwing himself at the mercy” of the judge, Dalton explained, as there was no deal with the prosecution in place before pleading guilty.
The circumstances surrounding the crime took place around June 1, 2015 at a residence in Eubank.
Court documents indicate that the juvenile’s father was staying with Blevins, and that the juvenile would stay with her father on occasion.
When the victim was around 11 years of age, she reported instances of abuse at the hands of Blevins.
After his hearing, Blevins was returned to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.