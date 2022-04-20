A Somerset man originally charged with murder in connection to a road rage altercation that occurred on US 27 in June 2019 but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge has been given a probated sentence.
Thomas Ray Burton, 66, pleaded guilty to second-degree Manslaughter on February 3 and was sentenced on April 7 to 10 years which will be probated for five, according to online court records.
The charge stems from a "fight in progress" call at the intersection of US 27 and Ky. 80 (Traffic Light #4) on June 10, 2019, that Somerset Police Officer Jordan Hoseclaw responded to.
SPD reported at the time that witnesses told officers a verbal exchange between Burton and Phillips, also of Somerset, ultimately "escalated to Burton striking Phillips with a blunt type weapon." Witnesses indicated that both men left their vehicles -- Phillips with a cane in his hand and Burton with "some type of long object."
Phillips was transported by Somerset/Pulaski County EMS to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He never fully regained consciousness well enough to speak with investigators, according to SPD, and passed away June 28, 2019.
Once located and interviewed by SPD, Burton reportedly told officers that Phillips pulled out in front of him and then proceeded to continuously hit his brakes as they traveled south on US 27. Burton allegedly acknowledged beginning a verbal argument with Phillips which led to both men exiting their vehicles to continue the argument. Burton stated that Phillips poked him with his cane which then prompted Burton to pick up an object from inside his vehicle to defend himself.
SPD said officers located video of both the Phillips and Burton vehicles traveling on Ky. 2227 prior to turning onto US 27, which reportedly showed Phillips turning onto Ky. 2227 from McKee Road well in advance of Burton's approaching vehicle.
Following his arrest, Burton pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and was initially held in lieu of a $250,000 cash bond. On April 3, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Burton was released on a $50,000 surety bond on the condition that he wear an ankle monitor. That order was amended to allow the monitor to be removed in June.
All went well enough until July 6, 2020, when court records indicate that Burton got into an altercation with Jason Lee York. According to preliminary information from SPD, York sought the warrant himself, claiming that "Burton struck York with a cane" when he stepped between Burton and Shannon Blevins, Burton's daughter and the surety for the bond, as they argued.
In regard to the misdemeanor assault charge, Burton has pleaded not guilty in Pulaski District Court and is next scheduled for a pretrial conference on May 18 for possible resolution or trial.
According to the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup, Burton term of supervised probation is scheduled to end on April 7, 2027.
