A man wanted on a warrant in connection with a January incident in which a woman with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital was indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury of Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Sonny Powell, 48, was indicted on criminal attempt to commit murder - domestic violence, by intentionally shooting his girlfriend, Natosha Robinson, with intent to cause her death.
Powell was brought back to Pulaski County on March 4, having been arrested in Lombard, Illinois in late January. Powell waived his extradition back to Pulaski County, which made it simpler for local authorities to return him here, said Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the complaint filed by the sheriff's office, "(Hospital) ER staff stated that Powell had dropped off Robinson and said that she had been shot and then left in the same vehicle that he dropped Robinson off in. ER staff stated that Robinson made the statement that he was trying to kill her and that he shot her."
Upon obtaining a search warrant of Powell's and Robinson's shared residence by the sheriff's office, a handgun was located in the living room laying on a couch with a live round still in the chamber and five live rounds still in the magazine. Four spent casings were located laying in the floor of the living room. Also, blood stains were located on a rug in the living room floor.
Outside the residence, blood stains were observed in the rear back seat and on the outside of a Silver Toyota. Two projectiles were located outside the home, one near the front of the Toyota passenger car parked in the driveway and one near the front of the home. Powell was not located at the time, nor was a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, which Powell was known to drive.
Upon further investigation by the Somerset Police Department at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, it was learned that the alleged victim in the incident, Robinson, told a LCRH nurse that her boyfriend was the person that shot her, as well as the person that brought her into the hospital. According to the LCRH nurse, Robinson stated that her boyfriend shot her 12 times and tried to kill her but did not succeed, but then brought her to the hospital.
Powell has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center and is schedule to appear in Circuit Court on Thursday, March 16.
