An Indiana man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in three separate cases that involved him fleeing police.
Matthew Rodney Davis, 27, of Greensburg, Indiana (but who had stayed in Eubank), was sentenced Thursday as part of a tele-court docket before Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette. According to Assistant Commonwealth Attorney David L. Dalton, Davis had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property (five years), two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police (five years), two counts of felony wanton endangerment (five years), kidnapping (20 years), first degree criminal mischief (five years), and first degree possession of a forged instrument (10 years).
Davis has been in custody since December in connection to a high-speed chase that stretched from Burnside to Shopville. According to reports at the time, Burnside Police Officer Stephen Alley observed a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling northbound on US 27 just after 11 a.m. on December 5 and attempted a traffic stop at Cumberland Manor.
During the stop, Alley was informed by Pulaski County 911 Dispatch that Davis had a suspended operator's license and an active felony warrant in Indiana. When informed he was being placed under arrest and asked to exit the car, police say that Davis instead fled with a female passenger still inside.
According to the BPD statement, "Officer Alley stated that as Mr. Davis fled the traffic stop, he could hear the female screaming for help, and trying to exit the vehicle."
Officer Alley activated the emergency equipment on his vehicle and a pursuit reaching speeds of up to 85 miles per hour began covering areas of Ky. 1247, Ky. 192, Grundy Road, Shopville Road near Shopville Elementary and East Ky. 80, before Davis' vehicle was finally stopped on Sears Cemetery Road.
Units from the Somerset Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) and Kentucky State Police assisted in the pursuit.
The passenger was not injured, and was not charged. Dalton added that a forged $100 bill was also found in the vehicle.
Officers had to use a Taser to take Davis into custody. When he was indicted in February, his cash/property bond was set at $150,000.
The other two indictments also stemmed from incidents occurring last year. According to Dalton, in June 2019, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of vehicle complaint on Beech Grove Road. Davis heavily damaged the vehicle while driving to flee police. Then in August, the PCSO responded to another stolen vehicle complaint involving a maroon 1993 Chevrolet truck. Davis, while again fleeing PCSO, nearly struck Eubank Police Chief Tony Duncan's vehicle head on. The police eventually found Davis hiding in a tree.
Dalton thanked the numerous agencies in "their efforts to corral Davis during his reign of flight from law enforcement." The prosecutor recommended that the sentences in each case be served concurrently for a total of 20 years.
At press time, Davis remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.