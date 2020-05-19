The role of nursing has changed over the past 20 or so years, said Maria Johnson, house supervisor at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
New procedures and interventions have been created, as well as new technology.
And sometimes, new diseases to fight.
“I think everybody involved in this has done, hopefully, the best they knew to do,” Johnson said of the current COVID-19 pandemic. “I just think we’re all in this learning process, and it’s hard to say it will be better ‘here,’ we can do this ‘here,’ we can stop this ‘here.’ Because you still have that unknown. Any illness that we truly know about takes years of research and observation and data gathering. We don’t have that.”
What we do have is a team of men and women in the field of healthcare who are making sure all patients – not just those with COVID-19 – are being taken care of in the best possible way.
That team includes nurses, and with May being named National Nurses Month along with the World Health Organization designating 2020 “The Year of the Nurse,” there is a spotlight illuminating the people to take on nursing as a career.
Johnson admitted that many people may not know the full extent of a nurse’s role. “I think some people think we’re there to pass your meds and give you your bath and sit down and chart,” she said.
“I don’t think that they realize that – we have some fabulous doctors – but in a 12-hour shift, we’re the ones that see you for that 12 hours. Our nurses are their eyes and ears.”
They can see a change in a patient’s condition minute-by-minute or hour-by-hour, whereas the doctor needs to cover the entire hospital during his time, she explained.
Nurses also become the patient’s advocate, Johnson said, when they or the family doesn’t fully understand the doctor’s decision, or they want to go in a different direction with treatment than what the doctor has recommended, nurses often help the two sides communicate.
And then, there’s the need for nurses to help the patient in all aspects of their recovery, not just those related to the illness.
There can be family problems that come up during their time in the hospital, she said, or they could have financial problems weighing on their minds more than the illness does. They could have childcare issues. Or in the case of many elderly couples, the person in her care is a caregiver for their spouse, who now has no one to take care of them.
Nurses know that their patients have lives and backgrounds outside of their stay in the hospital, and therefore nurses do their best to take care of those situations, too, Johnson said.
As house supervisor, Johnson herself takes on additional duties within the hospital. She helps “keep the place running” on nights and weekends, she said, by dealing with staffing issues, bed assignments for people coming in from either the Emergency Department or outside hospitals, and answering questions from both patients and staff.
“If I’m out rounding and floors need help, I jump in,” she added. “We also are part of the Code Blue team and the rapid response team. That’s the part I love about this job, I still get a lot of the patient contact.”
She had been a nurse at LCRH for nine years, but has worked at the hospital for around 20 years. Before going back to school to become a nurse, she worked as a monitor technician.
So what caused her to not only change careers but stick with nursing so long?
“I love it. I wanted to do it before I actually went back [to school], but I had little kids. … I love healthcare. I think nursing is something you’re either passionate about or you’re not. And I think that’s the same with teaching and anything where you impact other lives so directly,” Johnson said.
She stressed that it was okay for someone to decide that nursing is not for them. Everyone has different strengths and weaknesses, she said, and it was more important to find a job they are passionate than to simply have a job.
Before working as house supervisor, Johnson worked several years as a nurse in critical care. She said that the feeling a nurse gets seeing a patient get to go home is “wonderful.”
“You would have those patients that you gave your all to, that you worried about, maybe sometime didn’t know if they would make it. And then, down the road they would come back with their family and they would say ‘thank you,’ and...” whereupon she gestured to her heart, meaning it hits her ‘there.’ “It’s about making a difference.”
Sometimes, being a nurse means taking care of other nurses and medical staff, too. It can be hard, losing a patient even though everyone did their best.
“Sometime you lose patients, and you carry that with you for a while,” Johnson said.
Nurses and all hospital staff know there is someone they can go to if they need to talk. That can be anyone from their immediate coworkers to attending formal counseling, coordinated through Melissa Lancaster, health ministry director.
Johnson said the hospital’s psychiatric counselors are available after difficult tragedies – such as losing a small child in the Emergency Room – to help those affected talk through their emotions and feelings.
“Our senior management is very big on mental health awareness,” Johnson added. “Anybody that works in this hospital knows that they can come to somebody. They can come to me, they can come to their manager, and we’ll figure out a way to get them the help they need.”
And sometimes, part of the stress of being a nurse is knowing that you cannot help someone who isn’t willing to help themselves.
As stated before, it takes a team of people to help someone recover, but the patient themselves is a part of that team.
“Sometimes taking care of people means telling them things they don’t want to hear, like ‘You need to stop smoking,’ or, ‘You need to stop drinking,’ or, ‘We need to talk about a diet to manage your diabetes.’”
It is not unheard of to have repeat visitors, patients who are admitted for the same problems again and again, because they don’t make the changes they need to to take care of themselves.
But nurses keep persevering. They keep treating in hopes of getting their patient well.
When asked what patients need to know about nurses that they don’t already, Johnson replied, “I think they need to realize that we’re here for them. That the nurses that I know and that I work with – if you get admitted to this hospital – they dedicate what they do to taking care of you.”
The patient becomes a part of their family, and they will do everything they can to help you.
But recovery is a team effort, and they want you as part of that team.
