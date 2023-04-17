Maria McNeil Phelps performed at this past Saturday’s Watershed Arts Alliance Community Arts Mixer. But that’s not all she did there.
Watershed, the local arts non-profit group, made the announcement that McNeil Phelps is their Artist of the Year for 2022.
Recent past winners of the award have included Megan Bradley and Spooky Fox. The award was for 2022 as COVID concerns had altered Watershed’s schedule, delaying last year’s announcement until this past weekend’s public event — Watershed’s first since January of 2020.
“It’s definitely a surprise,” McNeil Phelps told the Commonwealth Journal. “There are so many amazing artists here in Somerset. It’s such a huge honor (and) I’m so excited.”
McNeil Phelps is the woman behind her own small private vocal instruction effort, McNeil Voice Studio, and in the past also had McNeil Music Center in downtown Somerset.
“I teach private lessons, but I also have a podcast (McNeil Voice Studio Podcast) and I also have a Patreon where I have subscribers that get monthly updates on the podcast or other vocal techniques, things like that,” she said. “My goal (with the podcast) is to really get different types of perspectives on what the authentic voice means to different people, and it doesn’t matter — you could be a minister, an activist, an accountant. How has music impacted your life? What are some things we can learn from these different types of people?”
The podcast is available on major podcast providers, and those interested can also go to mcneilvoicestudio.com.
“Some stuff is changing soon, I’m probably going to be changing my studio name in the next couple of months,” said McNeil Phelps. “So people can start to watch for it.”
Also, McNeil Phelps was recently involved in co-writing music for the world premiere of “Mary: Her Story,” a musical about Mary, mother of Jesus, which McNeil Phelps created along with local playwright Amber Frangos and produced with Flashback Theater Co.
“Working with Amber has been an incredible experience” said McNeil Phelps. “I’ve learned so much from her about theater. And honestly getting an award like this from (Watershed) is just more fuel to keep going and to follow my passion of helping people connect to their voice.”
Wynona Padgett, Director for Watershed Arts Alliance, said McNeil Phelps was nominated by several people and was chosen for the honor for a number of different accomplishments.
“I think that it was a combination of not only her individual talent, but also the fact that she has spent so much time in our community, for several years actually, educating others through voice lessons,” said Padgett. “Then you add on top of that ‘Mary: Her Story,’ and that put her over the edge, I think.”
The event Saturday at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion Lake Cumberland Farmers Market building “went really well,” with almost a dozen artists setting up to display and sell their hard work.
“We had a nice group of people that came, a little bit of all ages,” she said. “We were pleased with it.”
Padgett noted that Watershed is preparing to launch its new website very soon, which will feature a directory where artists and arts organizations can register to help in being connected to the public. The website is expected to be at watershedartsalliance.org.
