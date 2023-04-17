Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in most valley locations will drop into the lower 30s by early Tuesday morning, with the most sheltered valleys dipping to around 29 degrees. This will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&