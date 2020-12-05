Louisville, KY (December 5, 2020)– Pulaski County farmer Mark Haney was re-elected Kentucky Farm Bureau President on the concluding day of the organization’s 101st annual meeting. Also re-elected were Webster County’s Eddie Melton as First Vice President and Sharon Furches of Calloway County as Second Vice President.
Mr. Haney has served on the Kentucky Farm Bureau Executive Committee for over 20 years and has been a state director since 1993. For many years he chaired the State Resolutions Committee. Mr. Haney is a member of the American Farm Bureau Board of Directors and a member of the Board of Directors for Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company.
Mr. Haney is a former member of the American Farm Bureau Federation Executive Committee and past president of the Kentucky Center for Agriculture & Rural Development. He is past president of the Kentucky Center for Cooperative Development and past chairman of the Kentucky Horticulture Council. Mr. Haney also served as president of the Pulaski County Farm Bureau.
He and his brother, Don, produce apples and peaches near Nancy, KY, where they also raise beef cattle. They sell fresh produce from their orchards – as well as cider, jellies, baked goods and other products – at a KFB Certified Farm Market located on the farm. He and his wife, Marlene, have two sons and a daughter.
Mr. Melton, a former president of Webster County Farm Bureau, is chairman of KFB’s State Resolutions Committee and is President of the Board of Directors for the Kentucky Center for Agriculture & Rural Development. Mr. Melton additionally serves on the Board of Directors for Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company. He produces corn, soybeans, and beef cattle on his farming operation, in Sebree, KY. He and his wife, Regina, have a daughter.
Ms. Furches has been a member of KFB’s Board of Directors since 2017. She is the Chair of KFB’s Vision 100 Strategic Planning Committee and a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee. She is a former member of the Kentucky State Fair Board and State Board of Agriculture. She and her husband, Tripp, reside in Murray, KY, where they raise corn, soybeans, wheat, and canola. They have a son and a daughter.
Eight new members were elected to the KFB Board of Directors this year: Mitchel Logsdon of Hart County will serve as a District 3 representative to the Board, PJ Milburn of Nelson County will serve as a District 5 representative to the Board, Tim Goodlett of Casey County will serve as a District 7 representative to the Board, Scott Barnes of Garrard County will serve as a District 8 representative to the Board, Tyler Ferguson of Johnson County will serve as a District 10 representative to the Board, Mary Jayne Cannon of Fleming County will serve on the Board as the Chair of the KFB State Women’s Advisory Committee, Heather Graham of Wolfe County will serve on the Board as Chair of the KFB State Young Farmer Advisory Committee, and Ricky Arnett of Green County will serve on the Board representing the Kentucky Association of County Agricultural Agents.
Returning Board Members are:
Brandon Davis of Anderson County; Marshall Coyle of Bath County; David McGlone of Carter County; Shane Wiseman of Clark County; Dr. Nancy Cox of Fayette County; Glenn Howell of Fulton County; Mark Kinsey of Grant County; Larry Clark of Green County; Ray Allan Mackey of Hardin County; Larry Thomas of Hardin County; Roger Fannin of Harlan County; Don Miniard of Harlan County; Alex Barnett of Harrison County; Cloyce Hinkle of Knox County; Joe Paul Mattingly of Marion County; Kelly Thurman of McLean County; Scott Davis of Monroe County; Mary Kate Kordes of Muhlenberg County; Stewart Hughes of Scott County; Scott Travis of Spencer County; Terry Lawson of Rockcastle County; and Victor Rexroat of Russell County.
The new Vice Chair of the Young Farmer Committee is Taylor Jones of Gallatin County, the new secretary is Kristin Hildabrand of Logan County, and the social media chair is J.E. Pryor of Christian County.
Lisa Osborne of Greenup County is the new 1st Vice Chair of the Women’s Committee and Betty Bean of McCracken County is the new 2nd Vice Chair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.