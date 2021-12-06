Pulaski County's Mark Haney was re-elected to his 14th consecutive one-year term as Kentucky Farm Bureau President over the weekend.
The Nancy native must be doing something right — since being elected to the post, he's never been challenged.
"I like not being challenged," Haney said with a laugh on Monday. "It does make me feel like the organization approves of the direction we are going. I'm thankful Kentucky Farm Bureau has that kind of confidence in me."
Haney was re-elected at the 102nd KFB Annual Meeting in Louisville.
"The mood could not have been better," Haney said. "We had over 1,600 people there in person — we really were looking forward to a more conventional convention."
Speakers at the event included American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
"I thought (Quarles) might make an announcement (on running for governor) but he kept us hanging," Haney said. "Sen. McConnell did a super job. He loves Farm Bureau people so he was in his element."
Haney has served on the Kentucky Farm Bureau Executive Committee for over 20 years and has been a state director since 1993. For many years he chaired the State Resolutions Committee. He is a past president of the Kentucky Center for Agriculture & Rural Development, past president of the Kentucky Center for Cooperative Development, past chairman of the Kentucky Horticulture Council and a current member of the Board of Directors for Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company.
Haney is a current member of the American Farm Bureau Board of Directors. He has also served as former president of the Pulaski County Farm Bureau and is a past member of the American Farm Bureau Federation's Executive Committee.
"Things are looking great for agriculture in Kentucky," Haney said. "It's been a banner year — actually, the last two years have been big. Crops have done well; grain, corn and all fruit crops. And the prices have been very good."
Haney said tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump's administration led to a very favorable settlement with China. American farmers have been reaping the benefits.
"China agreed to buy at a record rate and they have lived up to that," Haney said. "That agreement ends at the end of the year, so the big question is what happens then. We have encouraged (the President Joe Biden administration) to keep this agreement with China going.
"To farm at the rate we are going, Kentucky farmers have to sell globally," Haney added. "We can't eat it all."
Two other priorities for Kentucky Farm Bureau, and farmers across the nation, is solar energy and tax policy.
Farmers were up in arms over a portion of President Biden's "Build Back Better" bill that would nix tax exemptions when farms are passed from one generation to the next.
"We finally got that out of the bill," Haney said. "But we can't let our guard down — I'm sure it will come back around. It'll be on our radar."
Kentucky is on the cusp of a solar energy surge, Haney said.
"In the next couple of years, solar energy will be here and it will be here to stay," Haney said. "Big corporations like Amazon, who use a lot of electricity and Internet, want to be green — and they're willing to pay a big premium to use green power.
"At Kentucky Farm Bureau, we are in favor of farms going to solar power if that's what they want to do — but we are also all about private property rights," Haney added. "We are not in favor of running a private power line through a neighbor's property so you can get on the power grid."
Mark and his brother, Don, produce apples and peaches at the iconic Haney's Appledale Farm, where they also raise beef cattle. The Haneys sell fresh produce from their orchards – as well as cider, jellies, baked goods and other products – at a KFB Certified Farm Market located on the farm. He and his wife, Marlene, have two sons and a daughter.
"Pulaski County is a tourism hub and a medical hub for the region," Mark Haney said. "But there's also a ton of farmland that's very productive. Pulaski is definitely an Ag county."
