If there is a such a thing as an agricultural guru in the state of Kentucky, Mark Haney would be it.
While Haney may be best known in Pulaski County for his roots in Haney’s Appledale Farm in Nancy, which he operates along with brother Don, throughout the Bluegrass his name may be just as well-known as Kentucky Farm Bureau President, a post to which he was re-elected last year.
Haney has served on the Kentucky Farm Bureau Executive Committee for over 20 years and has been a state director since 1993. For many years he chaired the State Resolutions Committee, and has held memberships on the American Farm Bureau Board of Directors and the Board of Directors for Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company. He has served as Kentucky Farm Bureau president since 2008.
And on Tuesday, Haney dropped by the monthly Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon to speak to what organizers felt to be a record crowd for the month of November. Haney took the opportunity to share facts about Pulaski’s wealth of agricultural resources and Farm Bureau’s role as an advocate for the farming community.
“We’re a cattle county right here, always have been; at one time, we were third in the state in production of cattle,” said Haney of Pulaski County. “Kentucky has the largest number of cattle east of of the Mississippi, so think about where that puts Pulaski County relative to the nation right there.
“Pulaski County ranks fourth in production of vegetables that we buy every day, particularly in our farm markets,” he continued. “In fruit production, we’re third in the state, fruit and berries. ... We’re so proud of the increase we’ve seen in commodities grown and business actually now being transacted, retail business at the farm level. Fifty years ago, it wasn’t that way. Forty years ago, it wasn’t that way. But now, we see the national trend of (the) farm-to-table movement, retail at the farm ... continues to get stronger. And we are so proud of that.”
Certainly, Pulaski County is awash in agribusiness — everything from the likes of Haney’s own iconic apple farm, a fall tradition in this area, and Bear Wallow Farm, both key examples of success in retail, to AppHarvest, the high-tech produce production company that recently spoke to the Chamber about its plans to bring a 30-acre indoor sustainable strawberry operation to Pulaski.
So Pulaski is contributing significantly to Kentucky’s farm economy, which has hovered around $6 billion for the last decade or so, said Haney.
“We produce — in Kentucky, and in the nation — the most abundant and most affordable and safest food supply of anywhere in the world,” said Haney. “American farmers continually prove that they are good stewards of the soil, that they are good stewards of the natural resources because we make our living with those every day. We have to be able to nurture those and keep those available moving forward.”
Food security is key to the health and security of the nation itself, he noted. As world population grows and more people need to be fed, food production will also need to increase, and Haney said that can be done with less acreage, less water, and less labor.
“We can only do it through research, partnerships with public universities, research universities and institutions, along with agribusiness, that is really here to help us farm every day,” said Haney. “Large agribusiness gets a terrible rap in the media lots of times, and sometimes they don’t put their best foot forward, I agree with that, but we cannot feed this nation and much of the world that they’re going to be asked to do without partnerships with them. We’re going to have to come alongside and be able to work together to get this thing out.
“It’s extremely important that we have free and open trade, and we’re going to continue to focus on that as we go forward,” he added. “... You think, ‘Why do we continue to want to grow more corn? Why do we continue to want to grow more soybeans?’ The answer is, because that’s what we can trade, and that’s what we can trade easily with other countries. They want to eat pork, they want to eat beef, and they want to eat all those things that they’re producing in their country, but they can’t grow the feedstocks. So we can, and we do, and that’s what we trade with them.”
Haney talked about working with state lawmakers on subjects like labor, trade, broadband connectivity, and solar energy and regulations surrounding it for 2022, and also the history of Kentucky Farm Bureau, which began in 1919 in conditions that have been much compared with those of today.
“In the middle of a pandemic, the Spanish Flu pandemic, was when we started,” he said. “When we celebrated our centennial, little did we know that we were facing straight into another pandemic as well. When the whole nation locked down in 2020, and we all went home, and things were looking a little rough for distribution, food and all that, I’m proud to say, Pulaski County farmers, they were working. American farmers across the nation were continuing to work and they were continuing to feed the animals and plant the crops and tend to those things, because they knew we had to eat. This nation had to eat.”
According to their website, kyfb.com, Kentucky Farm Bureau describes itself as “a grassroots organization dedicated to serving” its membership family and communities, identifying problems, developing solutions, promoting economic success, and enhancing the quality of life for all. “Kentucky Farm Bureau has established a reputation as an effective advocate for its members. Its information products and member service programs are also well respected and highly successful.”
The busy November membership luncheon for the Chamber of Commerce also featured an announcement by manufacturer TTAI that they would be working with Somerset Community College to offer the TTAI Community Workforce Development Scholarship. Next fall, SCC will award the scholarship to one senior from each of the four local high schools, including Somerset Christian School. The scholarship will provide $1,000 per semester for up to four semesters, enough to cover approximately half of the total tuition cost of their two-year degree. Ultimately, TTAI is contribution $16,000 per year to advance workforce development in this community.
Also, Jennie Stanley, president of the Somerset Business & Professional Women’s Club, presented its “Business Woman of the Year” award to Leah Taylor, President and CEO of Cumberland Lake Shell, and the luncheon crowd heard from a group of Somerset High School students involved in racing solar-powered vehicles.
