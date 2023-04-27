There is a Workers' Comp Hall of Fame. And a noted local attorney was recently welcomed into it.
Mark D. Knight is one of the newest members of the Kentucky Workers' Compensation Hall of Fame, part of a six-person 2023 class of inductees.
The inductees — which included one posthumous inclusion — were celebrated at an April 19 banquet held in conjunction with the UK/CLE (University of Kentucky Office of Continuing Legal Education) 25th Annual Workers’ Compensation Institute being hosted at Marriott Griffin Gate in Lexington.
"They started it about five years ago, and they've been inducting people each year," said Knight. "They have a committee that nominates people who have been in the workers' compensation world, and they put in not only attorneys but they've had judges, they've had doctors, (etc.)"
The announcement about Knight's inclusion was made about a month ago, he noted.
When asked why he felt he was selected, Knight's answer was simple — he's done his job as an attorney as well as he can.
"I've represented injured workers since 1977," said Knight, who maintains a law office on West Columbia Street in downtown Somerset. "I pay attention to detail. I'm a solo practitioner, so when a plaintiff calls my office, they're going to talk to me, not a paralegal generally.
"I've had good results, and I care about the people that I represent," he added. "I think that shows ... I feel like I've done a good job representing these individuals. I follow ethical standards, I do things the right way. I have a good rapport with the defense council, to the extent that you can."
Knight, a Harrodsburg native, recalled that his very first workers comp hearing was the day after he was sworn in, in Hindman, Ky. — "I didn't even know where the heck Hindman was at the time," he said.
According to the Hall of Fame's website, www.kwchf.com, Knight is "a member of the Kentucky and Florida Bar Associations. He has gained the respect of fellow Plaintiffs’ attorneys, opposing counsel, and Administrative Law Judges alike and has been a Kentucky Super Lawyer since 2008. Mark belongs to the National Organization of Social Security Claimants, the American Association for Justice, The Work Injury Law and Advocacy Group, and the Kentucky Workers’ Association."
Knight said that the cases where clients have catastrophic injuries stand out "because you end up dealing with those people for years," he said. He recalled one client who was paraplegic, the kind of situation where one has problems that continue long after the case has been resolved or settled.
"With those kinds of people, you're not doing that for the money, you're doing that because you feel like that you're doing a service," he said. "... It's the right thing to do, to help those people."
Knight was honored by the recognition of his peers in the legal profession.
"It was an honor to be recognized by your peers, and I think that's what it means," said Knight. "Those are the people who are nominating you, the ones who have been involved in the workers' comp world, and they're the ones who feel like you belong in the class of the other inductees from the past five years."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.