A member of the Science Hill Police Department for almost seven years is now chief of law enforcement for the northern Pulaski community.
Greg Martin was recently named Science Hill Police Chief, taking over for the retiring Jeff Sears.
"I appreciate them giving me a chance," said Martin. "... I just want to continue to carry on as Jeff did, being out in the public, making sure everybody knows my door is open, and just doing the best job I can do for the City of Science Hill and its residents."
Martin started with Science Hill in September of 2016, joining Sears in a part-time position not long after the latter had taken over as chief.
It was a second go at law enforcement for Martin after he retired from the Somerset Police Department, where he served from 1998 until 2010.
Sears had worked with Martin for 12 years in Somerset before hiring him in Science Hill.
"He was basically my mentor for about 20 years," said Martin, a Pulaski County native.
Martin is now looking to fill the empty spot he vacated in the department after moving up to replace Sears as chief. He said the job advertisement was posted on Wednesday.
Sears retired on April 1.
"He's a chip off the block of Chief Sears," said Science Hill Mayor Mike Hall of Martin. "They think a lot alike."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.