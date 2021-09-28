FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper more than three years earlier, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, for one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history. (Anne Arundel Police via AP, File)