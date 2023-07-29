Weather Alert

...Hot and muggy conditions may cause heat-related illnesses into early evening... Heat indices between 100 and 105 degrees into early evening may cause heat-related illnesses to occur, especially if precautions are not taken. Isolated locations may see heat indices reach as high as 107 degrees, though forecast confidence is low. If planning to spend extended time outdoors through early evening, please drink plenty of fluids, and consider rescheduling strenuous activities to the morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose- fitting clothing when possible. Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and call 911 if you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke. A cold frontal passage tonight or early Sunday will bring cooler near normal to below normal temperatures for Sunday through the coming week.