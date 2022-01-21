Max Messamore may be best known to much of Pulaski as a football coach, but he is stepping into a different competition this year. Messamore joins three others – incumbent Mike Wilson, Skip Norfleet and Brian Carrigan as a Republican nominee for District 2 Magistrate.
This is Messamore’s first go at politics. He said that he wanted to run four years ago, but the situation didn’t line up in his favor.
Now, the life-long Somerset resident has decided to give it a try. He said he’s already gotten a lot of support for his decision.
“Since I’ve told people I was going to do this, I’ve had a lot of people tell me they think that’d be a good idea,” he said.
He even had one person who, upon finding out he was running, tell him,
“I know one thing, Max, you will speak up when things area wrong and you will speak up when things are right.”
Messamore said of himself, “I’m like (comedian) Ron White, I don’t have the ability to be quiet sometimes.”
Besides being a football coach for 47 years – recently being inducted into both the Kentucky Middle School Football Association Hall of Fame and the Somerset High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his accomplishments – Messamore has also spent 12 years coaching baseball.
And when he wasn’t coaching, Messamore spent most of his time working for the United States Postal Service, working there for 35 years before retiring in 2017.
He worked 25 years on one Somerset route, he said.
“I enjoyed that camaraderie with all those people, I watched kids grow up from being born to graduating high school, and I just want to help people. I think that’s what the magistrate’s job is all about, is getting out and helping people, in your district or whatever district.”
So why did he decide to run for magistrate?
“I’m interested in making this county good for our youth,” he said. “I see so many of these guys that I’ve coached and went to school with, and when they go to college, they go away from here. They’re gone. I just want to make it better so people will stay and have an opportunity to have good jobs here, and have a county to live in.”
He said he is aware of many residents concern for their roads and why that is.
“I think it is very important, because if a road or a culvert’s out, you can’t get to work. You can’t make money to raise your kids.”
But there are other aspects of the county he wants to see improved. The former GE property, for example.
He said he wants to look into ways it could be used for the community, rather than see the once-active field turn into an eyesore.
“I pass GE field all the time. I coached baseball there, and I coached Babe Ruth there, and it kind of makes me sick to look at that place. That could be a very good place for the youth of this county.”
Even if he can’t do something himself, he hopes to help organize something for it to be utilized.
The West Bronston Baptist Church member said that one of the aspects of being a magistrate he will focus on is being available to those who have concerns.
“I’m going to be easily accessed,” he said. “If I get this job, I want people to be able to call me, and I’m going to do my best to address their situation. I’m sure there’s going to be situations where I can’t, and I want to be honest with them about it.”
