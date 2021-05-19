"We're ready to go after April."
Certainly, the first show of the 2021 season did not get Somernites Cruise off to a great start. With only 75 cars to brave cool, wet conditions, the classic and custom car show saw an all-time low figure for Somernites, more than 20 cars fewer than the previous low mark.
"It was record-setting for the wrong reasons," said Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd.
May looks to be kinder. Ready to take a mulligan, the Cruise Team is looking forward to good weather and a strong show this weekend.
The theme, as it is most every May, is Mopar Mania. "Mopar" refers to Chrysler-built vehicles, including the likes of Dodge, Plymouth, AMC and Jeep.
"(The Mopar umbrella has) got some really neat cars," said Floyd. "We're talking about Barracudas and Challengers and Chargers. Those are the top muscle cars you think about."
Also on tap this Saturday is the fourth-annual "Circle the Wagons" event, featuring vintage station wagons. The car designed to carry luggage in the back and a Christmas tree on top — or whatever your needs were — carry a significant nostalgia factor for many people.
"They're always popular," said Floyd of the showcase. "There were a lot of people who grew up in the back of a station wagon, looking out the window."
Susan Roush McClenaghan, multiple NMCA (muscle car drag racing) and NMRA (Mustang racers) champion, will be appearing as a special guest at the show to meet and greet fans, along with racing partner Donnie Bowles. Daughter of the legendary Jack Roush, McClenaghan will be bringing not only her drag racing car but also a station wagon that fits right in with the "Circle the Wagons" event. Floyd noted that McLenaghan has some ties to the Lake Cumberland area and has been at the Cruise before. "She had a good time," he said.
Also at the show Saturday, there will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those interested in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,
"We're happy to be a part of that," said Floyd. "Anything to help the community."
Like last month, the Somernites gates open at noon on Saturday in downtown Somerset now, so streets will be cleared at 10 a.m.
Other events leading up to Saturday's show are on the schedule once again, including the Friday Night Thunder Block Party, presented by Somerset Mall and the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships, taking place at the Somerset Mall at 5 p.m. Friday night, and the Meet & Greet at Circle K from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. earlier on Friday. On Saturday, Don Franklin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat will be hosting an all-Mopar show on their lot starting at 10 a.m. and ending at noon so people can go on to the show downtown.
Also Saturday morning is the "Fun Run" as usual. Meet at the South Hardee's location for a free breakfast at 8 a.m., and head out at 8:30 a.m. to a historic spot on Lake Cumberland, the Mill Springs Grist Mill.
While in town, Floyd reminded folks to stop by Diamond Design Jewelry to sign up for the free diamond ring giveaway, to take place at the September show.
"Stay tuned," said Floyd. "We've got some very special announcements throughout the year."
