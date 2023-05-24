Memorial Day and Somernites Cruise. It’s a pairing frequently seen in Pulaski County, as it will be this weekend, and a fine time to pair downtown hot rods with those back yard hot dogs.
Keith Floyd, Somernites Cruise Executive Director, noted that while this time of year isn’t always the biggest Cruise on the schedule, since there’s so much going on, it’s still one of the better outings, really kicking things into high gear after the season starts in April.
“It’s always a good show for us,” he said. “... It’s just a loaded month (this time). We’ve got something for everybody.”
And with May comes Mopar Mania. The showcase, sponsored by Don Franklin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat, features vehicles under the iconic Chrysler banner. That includes everything from Dodge and Plymouth, to Jeep and AMC, and even less familiar names like Imperial and DeSoto.
“We’re expecting a great turnout for that,” said Floyd. “... Mopar fans are very loyal fans to their brand. They’re just cool cars. They’ve made so many iconic muscle cars through the years. ... They’re the epitome of muscle cars.”
The Mopar showcase will serve as the springboard for special displays, noted Floyd. Those include a SEMA (Speciality Equipment Market Association) show car, previously shown as the convention for the aftermarket parts organization.
For those who like a little bit of nostalgia, the sixth-annual “Circle the Wagons” display of vintage station wagons will be on hand Saturday.
“We’re expecting a good mix of station wagons,” said Floyd. “We’ve got about 25 lined up to be part of that.
“Everybody loves the station wagons now. That’s always a crowd favorite,” he added. “People remember riding in that backseat, looking out backwards, as they’re cruising down the road on vacation.”
Also, the National Eastern Meet for the First-Generation Monte Carlo Club will take place at this month’s Cruise, featuring Monte Carlos from 1970 through 1972.
“We’re actually holding their national meet at our show; it’s the first time we’ve done that,” said Floyd. “They’re expecting cars from 16 to 18 different states to be part of this meet.”
Finally, the Cruise is hosting the Tough Enough Scouts International Club’s meet.
“A Scout is like a Bronco, it’s a four-wheel-drive vehicle,” noted Floyd. “International Harvester is the company (that makes them). They make trucks and they made SUVs and (other things).”
Things kick-off Friday with the Burnside Meet & Greet, at Burnside’s Cole Park, starting at 10 a.m. Come early, meet other car fans, and then take off at 2 p.m. for a run on “the Rattlesnake,” the scenic and twisty route along Ky. 192 that goes through the Daniel Boone National Forest with a stop at Cumberland Falls.
The run will arrive back at the Somerset Mall in time for the Friday Night Thunder Block Party, hosted by the Somerset Mall and Don Franklin Family of Dealerships. Fans can come and enjoy live music and hundreds of classic and custom cars and trucks.
On Saturday, start the day off at the Hardee’s South location at stoplight no. 22 at 8 a.m. for a free breakfast, then leave for this month’s “Fun Run” to the historic Mill Springs Grist Mill in Wayne County.
If that isn’t your thing, go to the Mopar Only show from 9 a.m. to noon at Don Franklin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat, located at 1147 South U.S. 27.
Those cars will leave from there and form a parade into downtown for the main Somernites showcase, which lasts from noon to 6 p.m. before everyone takes off to “cruise the strip” in the evening.
“It’s just a loaded weekend,” said Floyd. “A lot going on, a lot of different parts to the show. It ought to be a fun weekend.”
