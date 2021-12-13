Mayfield Tornado Relief Donation drop-off location at Wildcat Used Cars

Wildcat Used Cars and Core Trans Trucking are coordinating collection and delivery of donations to those impacted by the Mayfield tornado. A trailer will be at Wildcat Used Cars – located at 4469 S. Hwy 27 – from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donation cutoff to be determined based on how fast donations come in and setting up an unload point in Mayfield.

The Times-Tribune office – located at 115 CVB Drive in London, Ky. – is also serving as a drop point for donations.

They are asking for the following items:

Socks

Blankets

Pillows

Towels and Washcloths

Sheets

Coats

Warm Clothes

Food

Water

New Under Garments

Shoes

Batteries

Diapers

Baby formula, wipes, food

Pet Food

Trending Video

Recommended for you