Mayfield Tornado Relief Donation drop-off location at Wildcat Used Cars

Wildcat Used Cars and Core Trans Trucking are coordinating collection and delivery of donations to those impacted by the Mayfield tornado. A trailer will be at Wildcat Used Cars – located at 4469 S. Hwy 27 – from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donation cutoff to be determined based on how fast donations come in and setting up an unload point in Mayfield.
The Times-Tribune office – located at 115 CVB Drive in London, Ky. – is also serving as a drop point for donations.
They are asking for the following items:
Socks
Blankets
Pillows
Towels and Washcloths
Sheets
Coats
Warm Clothes
Food
Water
New Under Garments
Shoes
Batteries
Diapers
Baby formula, wipes, food
Pet Food
