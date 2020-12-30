In the moment, it may be hard to see just how far of a journey someone has undertaken. It’s only by taking a step back and reflecting can someone see the peeks and valleys as a whole, and feel the weight of what clearing those obstacles mean.
That can be true of individuals, but it can also be true of governments. As 2020 is about to fade into 2021, Mayor Alan Keck took time this week to reflect on how we got here as a community and what the old year has meant to the city of Somerset.
Despite the backdrop of COVID-19 and the pandemic that almost seemed to stop everyone in their tracks, Keck felt like the year was full of positives and forward momentum for the city.
“It was an honor, in spite of the challenges, to lead the community through the pandemic,” he said Tuesday. “… I’m real proud of our financial success despite the pandemic. I think it’s nothing short of remarkable, really, that the city’s moving forward as well as we are. And I’m proud of that. I think we’ve led in a fiscally responsible way, and the staff has embraced doing more with less. And I think you’ll see more of that in the months and years to come.”
Keck, in an opinion piece that will be published by the Commonwealth Journal in the days to come, discussed some of the highlights of the past year. Those include the launch of the city’s small business campaign, coupled with the social media release of the city’s own local business video showcase, #seemyset LIVE!
With the looming worry of keeping residents healthy through the pandemic, the city has worked on its own financial health, “doing more with less,” as Keck likes to say. He talked about how he found ways to pare down spending in some departments while still funding much needed services like emergency departments.
“The police department is fully staffed for the first time in a long time,” he said. “We’ve continued to invest in all three of our emergency services in a time when, quite frankly, people were doing the opposite – cutting budgets, cutting benefits. Somerset stands behind the men and women in emergency services.”
As part of looking at ways to save money, Keck pointed out that this year the city refinanced the Energy Center building, which cut $3 million off of the total owed on it.
The city saw it’s Moody’s Credit Rating improve by two levels this year.
And, according to Keck, the city earned more than $300,000 in new tax revenue, not by raising taxes but by focusing on drawing business to the downtown area.
There have been health-based ideas brought to fruition, such as the Healthy Somerset Initiative and renovations to the Rocky Hollow Recreation Area.
The city even saw healthy food options make an appearance in the downtown area by the creation of the new Farmers Market at Citizens National Bank Pavilion.
“I thought it was perfect timing for the Farmers Market,” Keck said of the building, which opened its doors in June. “That allowed us to gather in a safe way, and we’re only going to see that flourish even more next year.”
However, the idea of bringing food to the streets of Somerset inevitably brings to mind one of the initiatives that Somerset’s residents saw pared back due to the pandemic: Food festivals.
The city held its second Moonlight Festival in October, which was the first city-sponsored food event since ringing in 2020 during its New Year’s Eve celebration.
But other food-related gatherings, such as the planned Kentucky Derby party, were canceled to try to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
“I really miss the festivals, just being around the community as much,” Keck said.
“I think you’ll see a return of the festivals. I don’t know exactly when, but at a minimum Foodstock this summer will come back.”
When asked about any other items the city didn’t get to in 2020 that he would have liked to have seen, Keck admitted that the city wasn’t as far along with the restoration of the Virginia Theatre building as he liked.
“We’ll talk about that heading into 2021. That’s definitely something we’re going to present to the city council and the public and see if we can finally get it over the hump.”
What else might Somerset see in the new year? Well, Mayor Keck had a few predictions.
“You’ll see Horse Soldier Bourbon break ground in 2021,” he said of the owners of the new bourbon distillery that is set to be built where the Waitsboro Golf Course used to be.
Keck added that Horse Soldier Bourbon was thinking about adding a downtown presence, but offered no further details.
Equally cryptic was Keck’s comments on new developments.
“Certainly some big announcements on new industry,” he said. “As early as next month we might have some game-changing announcements. Tens of millions of dollars in investments and dozens of jobs.”
The mayor was able to offer some details on another new initiative, one he called a “wayfinding project.”
That entails adding new signs to the downtown area to help people find where Somerset’s opportunities lie.
“It’s an additional opportunity to beautify downtown, make it more welcoming make it more inviting, but also more functional,” he said.
He said he hoped to have the first leg of the sidewalk project done, the part that would connect downtown Somerset with the Somerset Community College on the southern end of Monticello Street.
“Thank goodness,” he added, admitting that project is going “so slow.”
There are also plans to add another all-inclusive children’s playground to the area, to mirror the success of the Fischer Fun Park located at SomerSport.
Possible locations for the park would be at SomerSplash or the South Main entrance to the Rocky Hollow center.
Keck said he hoped soon to begin fundraising for the project, and said that it could even become a second Fischer Fun Park.
Plans are moving forward with the creation of the Veterans Park as well, he said.
“The Veterans Park is a great example of collaboration. That’s been a pillar of my administration, is working with SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority), working with the county, and truly not caring who gets the credit. It’s about progress for me.”
And though it’s not a part of a city project, Keck will have his hand in the next phases of creating the proposed University of Somerset project.
The board in charge of it still needs to finalize the lease, but it was announced back in October that plans were to bring a private four-year university to the downtown area, possibly at the site of the old Cundiff Square.
“I think you’ll see some public progress there too,” Keck said, “some fundraising announcements and progress reports. Maybe even a little bit of site development.”
