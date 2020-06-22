“It was a mistake made with goodwill,” according to Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, speaking about the new mural that adorns the sidewalk and steps in front of the Energy Center’s East Mount Vernon side – and the depiction of the American Flag within that mural.
The addition of a flag painted on the ground came under the scrutiny of Somerset City Council members during their first meeting back in chambers since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person meetings.
Councilor Tom Eastham led the discussion by giving his own military experience.
Eastham personally served 10 years in the U.S. Navy, he said, and had several family members who served and fought in the military.
“And they always respected the flag, ‘cause they had a reason to,” he said.
His argument was that guidelines for the display of the American flag clearly state that it is not to touch the ground.
He said he understood that members of younger generations were either not educated in proper flag etiquette or were not as respectful of the flag because they take their freedoms for granted.
“I make no apologies for being upset that we have a flag painted on the ground. Not taking away from the artistic ability of the person who did it, but it is an improper way to display an American flag and we should not have that.”
Councilor Jimmy Eastham brought up the fact that, within the guidelines for displaying flags, it states that they are for actual flags and not the depiction of a flag.
Still, Jimmy Eastham agreed that the flag shouldn’t be in the mural.
“I know nobody meant any harm. That flag was put on the sidewalk with good intentions. I believe that. But it’s turned into something not popular,” he said.
He added that 99 percent of the feedback he’d received on it was negative.
When Keck said that he would personally pay to have the flag removed, Jimmy Eastham interjected that he was willing to help with that cost.
Keck did not lay blame with the mural’s artists.
“I believe in extreme ownership. At the end of the day, it’s on me, not the individuals who painted it. I have talked to several members of the council who have served, and they had a different interpretation. Our hope was to create pride and honor, and I would never allow an actual flag to go on the ground. But many of you have expressed concern over this flag, and it might be … easier just to paint over it,” Keck said.
Councilor John Ricky Minton went one step further, complaining that the entire project was done without the consent or input from council.
He at first asked if the mural had cost $4,500, to which Mayor Keck explained that the single mural was only part of a project that included other pieces, such as the painting of the basketball court at Rocky Hollow, the total of which was $4,500.
Then, Minton turned his attention to the number of art projects popping up around Somerset. The mural on the side of the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce building, he said, was beautiful.
However, Minton said, “I had a friend come up from out-of-state and seen it all, and he said it looked like you were pulling into a comic book. Too much is too much, and if this had come before the council to paint that out there on the front of a $10 million building, I would have said ‘no.’”
Later, he told the mayor, “I think in the future – and I’m asking you nicely – let us know some of this stuff that you’re going to do and let us give you our thoughts on it.”
While Keck said he has at other times reached out to the council and received no feedback on ideas, other councilors seemed to side with Minton, saying that no details were given on the mural before it was completed.
“I didn’t even know there was a flag out there until I started getting calls,” said Councilor Jerry Wheeldon. “I thought we were starting another one of those deals with annexation,” due to the volume of calls, he joked.
“They was blaming the council for it, and I said we don’t know anything about it.”
Jimmy Eastham said, too, he wasn’t aware that the flag was included in the mural until it was finished.
