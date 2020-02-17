Leadership Kentucky has not one, but two local representatives on its board of directors.
The leadership development program announced last week that former Board Chair Teresa Trimble Hail will be stepping into the position of immediate past chair, making way for the 2020 Board Chair Barbara K. Dickens.
“I’m thrilled that Barbara Dickens is the new chair, and I’m honored to be serving on this board,” Hail said.
Trimble is the President of D.C. Trimble, Inc.
As board chair, Hail said she was proud to oversee the BRIGHT Kentucky program, launched last year through a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant.
BRIGHT is a program which offers non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks and mentors, according to the program’s website.
It offers building blocks to help young leaders around the ages of 20 to 40.
That program is returning for its second year in 2020.
She said she was also proud of the success of the ELEVATE Kentucky program, which offers professional development for young professionals. That program is preparing to select the 2020 class, she said.
Somerset and Pulaski County played host to Leadership Kentucky back in September, treating the board and the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2019 to a tour of local landmarks, like Lake Cumberland, Somerset Community College, Mill Springs and Haney’s Appledale Farm.
Hail said she was appreciative of the reception Leadership Kentucky received here, saying the beauty of the area was showcased well.
“I was very proud of our community leaders in the planning of events for the board,” she said.
Her new role with the board will see her step back from actual event planning, but she will continue to work closely with the board and the current president, helping with the transition and offering support.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has been named as one of seven new members to join the board.
Keck said he was honored to serve.
“Leadership Kentucky brings the best leaders from all fields and from all parts of the state together each year. Their goal to advance the state for the common good and benefit of all Kentuckians is one that I share. I look forward to telling the Somerset story and how cities can take the lead in advancing our Commonwealth. I’m grateful and thankful to share our successes and learn from those who are doing great work in their respective communities,” Keck said.
Hail reminded business leaders, “There are plenty of opportunities throughout the year for those who want to get involved.”
For more information, visit their website at leadershipky.org.
