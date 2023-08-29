A question asked by one of Somerset’s council members at Monday’s meeting sparked a discussion by Mayor Alan Keck on the future of the city’s wastewater treatment facility now that the city has stopped processing landfill leachate.
During the councilor’s comments portion of the agenda, Council Member Jimmy Eastham asked Keck for an update on the Pitman Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.
“It’s running well,” Keck responded. “That’s a complicated question, it’s a fair question. I’ll answer it the best I can.”
Last month, the facility stopped taking in leachate to be processed at the facility due to a vote in April where councilors agreed to terminate the contracts from landfills.
From 2019 until those contracts ended, the city was being paid by several regional landfills to accept the liquid runoff that is a byproduct from those landfills. The liquids were being treated at the facility, with the treated liquid being outflowed to Pittman Creek, which empties into Lake Cumberland.
The solids collected from wastewater processing, known as sludge, were then being taken to those landfills and disposed of.
Keck indicated that canceling the contracts to take in leachate has caused the city problems in finding places willing to take its sludge.
“We’re losing the revenue on leachate. Now our cost of disposal is going to go up exponentially,” Keck told the council. “Those are just the facts. … The landfills are going to take the sludge from communities that take the leachate quicker than the communities that they don’t. Why wouldn’t they? They want a reciprocal relationship, and so some of our nearby communities that are now taking this leachate ... are going to have preferential treatment on sludge.
“For some, it’s an economic situation… We need to find a landfill that will take it. And how much that will be? That’s what we’re working on,” Keck said.
Part of the reason the city began looking at leachate as a revenue stream – and part of the reason why opponents disliked the practice – was because the wastewater treatment plant required repairs and upgrades.
Between June 2016 and October 2017, the administration of then-Mayor Eddie Girdler received 14 violations from the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Those violations included multiple instances of the plant’s output of ammonia nitrogen, E. Coli, carbonaceous biochemical oxygen demand, whole effluent toxicity and suspended solids percentages failed to comply with Kentucky Administrative Regulations.
The city entered into an “agreed order” with the state which required changes to be made to the facility which would prevent further violations from taking place
Keck and his administration have made plans to make those changes, having not only used the money raised by accepting leachate, but have also been awarded millions of dollars in state and federal grants.
Those repairs are still underway. Upgrades to the dewatering system were scheduled to be completed this year, and the city has been outsourcing the removal of solids to an outside company that will lower the amount of “suspended solids” until their own equipment could be installed.
On Monday, Keck gave an update on the project, saying, “We finally got a permit – that might not be the exact term –but we’re going to get a renewed lease from the Corps (of Engineers), which will allow the screw press project to move forward, which is positive. That will generate sludge more consistently.”
From there, the city needs to “clean out our lagoon,” Keck said, meaning the holding pond which contains the sludge until it is shipped out to landfills.
Meanwhile, Keck said he wanted the city to be proactive in finding “new technologies and new ways to treat” wastewater.
He also indicated that, despite the council’s decision to stop taking leachate, he and some council members would be interested in continuing a discussion on the subject.
“There’s been several councilors still asking for a forum,” Keck said, in reference to talk before the city stopped taking leachate that it would hold informational sessions for the public.
“They still want the public to get more and more educated as we’re learning about this. I want to honor that,” Keck said.
He also looked for ways that the city could potentially come to an agreement that would allow for leachate processing in the future.
“Should we look at taking leachate from the landfills that take our trash? And only those landfills?” Keck asked. “I’m not saying that’s what we should or shouldn’t do, but I think that’s something we have to evaluate as we’re going forward, instead of [taking from] landfills that are further away or looking just to generate that revenue. I think the answer to this is, all options need to be on deck.”
