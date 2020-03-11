Use precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but continue to live your life. That’s the advice from Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, who addressed the issue in a video posted to social media.
The mayor urged Pulaskians to “use common sense,” such as staying home if feeling ill and following CDC’s guidelines for washing hands.
“It’s a delicate balance that we’re dealing with. While we want to exercise caution – and we absolutely should because this is a virus that needs to be taken seriously – we also need to continue to move forward. We need to keep moving, we need to live our lives,” Keck said.
He stressed that as of Wednesday there were no known cases of the virus in our area.
In fact, according to a statement made by Governor Andy Beshear, no new cases of coronavirus presented themselves in the entire state Wednesday as of 5 p.m.
One of Beshear’s suggestions for preventing the spread of disease was for churches to cancel Sunday services.
“I don’t believe whether you go to church during this period of time is a test of faith,” Beshear was quoted as saying. “I believe God gives us wisdom to protect each other, and we should do that. I’m going to recommend that our churches across Kentucky cancel their services for this weekend.”
Keck addressed those statements in his video, saying he understood that the governor’s suggestion had not been received well by some.
“I understand the decree from the Governor’s Office about churches being canceled is a little bit controversial, and what I’d say to you is, do what you think’s right. If you want to attend church Sunday morning, please do so. And if you don’t feel that that’s best, stay home. Perhaps watch a service that’s streaming online,” Keck said.
“But let’s get rid of the toxic environment of who’s right, how severe it is, debating whether or not it’s worse than the flu. The reality is, it’s serious. The reality is, let’s do everything we can to keep people healthy. And if that means a few extra precautions, or an inconvenience or two here and there, let’s do that.”
Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged lawmakers to set aside differences and work together to combat the disease.
“Congress has already provided billions in new funding to federal, state, and local health leaders. I hope we can bring the same bipartisan energy to any steps that prove necessary to support our strong U.S. economy,” McConnell said.
“Now, it has been sad but not surprising to see some of President [Donald] Trump's Democratic critics here in Washington fall back on the same, old, predictable partisan attacks. Even at a time like this.
“But across the country, where leaders are working together on the front lines, we've seen something different,” McConnell said.
