“It seems to me, in many ways, that we’re preparing for a surge that is not coming.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck made that statement during a Facebook Live stream held Thursday in which he said he wanted to see certain area businesses reopen in May.
All non-essential business have been closed by the directive of Governor Andy Beshear in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Keck said that he was not criticizing the steps taken on the federal and state levels up until this point, and that he agreed with those measures.
However, Keck said he wanted to see a strategic way to get restaurants and certain small businesses reopened.
His first priorities would be for restaurants to possibly serve at a 50 percent capacity, as well as allowing chiropractors, dentists, salons, barber shops and tattoo artists to open up shop in a safe way, by serving in a one-in, one-out basis.
Keck said, “I stand by this completely: There’s no way in the world that it’s safer to walk into Kroger or Lowes than it is my local chiropractor.”
He added that he felt it was “irresponsible” for Kentucky to be the only state in which people cannot visit a chiropractor, saying that every day people are struggling with back, neck and hip pain.
He pointed out that despite being on the front lines of the fight against the virus, the healthcare industry as a whole is struggling, pointing to the recent news that Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital has announced furloughs.
He also recognized that many restaurants and area businesses depend on the tourist season, and that without that economy many of them will not survive.
“Maybe that’s okay for some, and maybe you think that to save any life – the potential to save any life – is worth the long-term damage it will be to folks that will continue to live their lives in our community. That’s a debate that could be had, but I don’t think that those absolutes need to be drawn upon. I think those paths are not mutually exclusive,” Keck said.
He called upon citizens to call their legislators and the governor’s office to let their views be known, especially in the case of opening chiropractors.
He also talked about the low number of cases Pulaski has seen over the past few days, with Pulaski only seeing 10 current active cases, down from previous weeks.
He urged residents to stay vigilant and keep those case numbers low.
“Let’s do the best we absolutely can over the next couple weeks, in hopes that our governor and other leaders will begin to come up with a strategy that will allow certain sectors of our economy to get to work.”
