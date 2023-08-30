It’s an amazing thing to see your stories come to life, whether that be through the written word or through art.
One 6-year-old girl already has seen her stories brought to life in both ways.
Harriet Renfro, with the help of her father Zachariah Renfro, has been able to share several of her stories by publishing them in a book titled “Harriet’s Book: Three Silly Stories for Kids.”
The book is available through Amazon, either as a paperback or on Kindle.
The young author is a resident of McCreary County, but attends school in Burnside as a second grader at Jordan Christian Academy.
Along with featuring the young Harriet’s illustrations, the book contains three stories in which the protagonists – all also young girls – learn how to overcome some kind of mishap in which their days don’t go the way they’ve planned.
Harriet has already had one book signing event at the McCreary County Public Library. A second one is scheduled for October 6.
Mom Astuti Renfro explained that the idea to publish a book came after she made a makeshift version at her grandmother’s house.
Her grandmother folded together several sheets of construction paper like it was a book, and Harriet would draw and write on the pages.
“She liked drawing stuff, and she just drew the pictures and showed them us. And then she’d tell us the story of that,” Astuti Renfro said.
Dad Zachariah Renfro said she might have gotten the idea from seeing him do a lot of writing, as well as having a creative mother, who enjoys doing leather working and woodworking among other crafts.
“Apparently on her own volition, on construction paper she made these little storybooks. That in and of itself doesn’t surprise me, because she’s a pretty crafty kid,” he said.
When she brought the “books” back home, her dad said they started talking about them. She told him she’d really like for other kids to be able to see those stories. That started the idea of getting them seriously published.
Because Zachariah Renfro has published several non-fiction books himself, he was familiar with the publishing process. As such, he set about working on the formatting, scanning and cleaning up of grammar and spelling.
“He helped her write the book, just to format it. But the drawing and the words on the page are actually her own words,” Astuti Renfro said.
The girl’s mother said the youngster loves to talk about her book with others. “It makes her feel special. We’re just happy that people around here support it. Truthfully, we just try to inspire other kids out there that they can write books and do anything. Just a little nudge from the parents.”
Zachariah Renfro said the book has gotten a lot of positive feedback. “Everyone who reads it loves it. And this is something I credit to her genius – she understands what her audience, children 4 to 6 years old, want to see. They want a silly story with characters that do ridiculous things.”
The book even shot up to number seven on the list of best-selling Kindle books on the weekend it was released, and while that sounds impressive, Dad admits that it might not make the New York Times best-seller list anytime soon.
“During that weekend we sold maybe 20 to 25 copies,” he said.
There are plans, however, to create a second book in the future – working around her schoolwork schedule and playtime, of course.
“Our plan is, for the next one we’re going to, because we’ve had positive reception on this one, try to put some more time and money and effort into it to produce something that would be even better,” he said.
