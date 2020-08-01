A McCreary County man was arrested Friday morning by the Kentucky State Police on Attempted Murder of a Police Officer.
Christopher A. Phillips, 35, of Pine Knot, was taken into custody just after 10:30 a.m.
According to KSP, a Trooper was attempting to arrest Phillips due to Phillips being wanted on felony charges.
During the encounter, Phillips shot at the Trooper.
Although law enforcement returned fire, neither the Trooper nor Phillips were injured.
Phillips ran from the area and was located a short time later, at which time he was taken into custody without further incident.
KSP reported that Phillips is lodged in the McCreary County Detention Center. In addition to attempted murder, he is charged with Possess of a Stolen Firearm, first-degree Fleeing and Evading and Resisting Arrest.
The investigation continues and is being led by Lieutenant Tony Dingess and Detective Billy Correll. Both were assisted at the scene by KSP Post 11 Personnel, The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, the Whitley City Fire Department, and McCreary EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.