After four cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) being identified in Pulaski County, Lake Cumberland District Health Department is now reporting a presumed positive case elsewhere in their 10-county coverage area.
Media reports from McCreary County quote LCDHD officials as saying a 20-year-old woman from the Pine Knot community has tested positive and is in self quarantine.
The case was not included in Governor Andy Beshear's Tuesday evening update. However he did confirm the two presumptive positive cases reported Monday night in Pulaski — bringing the county's confirmed positive cases to four. The statewide total as of Tuesday is 163.
In giving the new statewide total, Gov. Beshear noted that one new case (he didn't specify location) reportedly contracted COVID-19 by attending a "coronavirus party." He urged such activity to stop — adding it not only makes him mad but should make all Kentuckians mad as well.
"We still have folks that aren't following the recommendations and that ultimately hurts all of us," the governor said. "…We are battling for the health and even the lives of our parents and our grandparents. Don't be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people. We ought to be much better than that…
"We all owe each other a duty to protect each other," Beshear concluded.
In their daily update, LCDHD officials state that three of the local cases as well as the McCreary case being treated as positive "are currently being monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms and are self-isolated. None of the cases are hospitalized."
Outside of the Lake Cumberland district, Laurel County has reported its first positive case — a 53-year-old Laurel County man who tested positive through a commercial lab for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized. Scott County, Tennessee, which borders McCreary County, also reported one case on March 20.
Health departments recommend the following personal and community preventive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not readily available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick with a fever, coughing, sneezing and/or difficulty in breathing.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow. Promptly throw the tissue away.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched object and surfaces using a household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Practice social distancing of at least 6 feet from others in public.
For the latest COVID-19 information, visit lcdhd.org, kycovid19.ky.gov, and cdc.gov. You may also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
