A McCreary County woman was ejected from her vehicle in a Tuesday morning wreck on South U.S. 27, near Sloans Valley.
Shala Gregory, 31, of Strunk, was airlifted from a designated landing zone near the scene of the wreck and flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Captain Troy McLin.
A patient condition was not available Tuesday afternoon.
McLin said the wreck happened around 10:06 a.m. Tuesday morning. He stated that Gregory was operating a 1996 Chevrolet pickup southbound on U.S. 27 when it appears that she lost control of the vehicle.
The pickup rolled multiple times, went over a guardrail and fell over a drop-off before coming to rest in a field.
Gregory’s was the only vehicle involved, McLin said.
PCSO did not know the cause of the accident as of Tuesday. The incident is still under investigation.
Along with PCSO and Air Methods, assisting at the scene were the Tateville Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.