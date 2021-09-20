A McCreary County man sentenced in May to five years in prison for abusing a vulnerable adult has been granted shock probation.
Daniel L. Wright II, 39, of Stearns, had been set to stand trial in Pulaski Circuit Court before pleading guilty in April to wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.
The charges stemmed from a May 2019 incident when Wright, while working at a residential facility that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, repeatedly kicked and severely injured a vulnerable adult. Following the incident, he tried to convince other staff to help him conceal the abuse.
The case was prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit.
On September 9, Wright was granted an order allowing shock probation for a supervised period of four years.
