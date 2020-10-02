As a former Marine fighter pilot, Amy McGrath feels right at home around airplanes.
Fitting then for her to make a stop in Somerset to meet the Democratic faithful at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport.
McGrath, a Democrat challenging longstanding Republican incumbent Mitch McConnell for one of Kentucky's two U.S. Senate seats, made one of her campaign stops Pulaski County on Friday evening.
According to Rodney Casada, chairman of the Pulaski County Democratic Party, about 130 to 140 people turned out to greet McGrath, a lively bunch that could often be heard voicing vocal agreement or offering slogans like "Ditch Mitch" or "Dump Trump" during the course of McGrath's address.
"We had a great crowd," said Casada. "We're in the heart of Republican country (and still had a large turnout), so I'm extremely excited about her being here, and I think the people are excited about her."
McGrath introduced herself and told a bit of her story and the effort she made to fulfill her dream of flying fighter jets in combat, fighting through political hoops to change the law that prevented her from doing so— including, at one point, writing her senator, her current opponent McConnell, and not getting the response she wanted.
"But I didn't quit," she said, noting her continued effort to write to Representatives and Senators asking them to change the law. "I got several letters back on one side that said, 'No change, it's not going to work for you' ... and I got several letters back on the other side that said, '... We should have the best people in those positions, and you ought to be able to compete, and if you're good enough, you ought to be able to be given a shot.' That's all I ever wanted. Just an opportunity."
McGrath went on to become the first woman to fly a combat mission for the U.S. Marines, and flew almost 90 total. On Friday, she asked for a shot to represent her country in the U.S. Senate, with the opportunity to be voted in come November.
"I love my country; that's why I fought for it," she said. "... I owe it to (those McGrath fought with, including those who are fallen) and I owe it to my family to make a difference."
Much of the speech dealt with the national response to the COVID-19 situation, which McGrath found lacking, and with going hard after McConnell, who, according to McGrath, "destroyed what was once the greatest deliberative body in the world" by serving special interest and not letting certain legislation go through, among other things.
"He's stopped our democracy from working," she said. "That's what really gets me, in my heart. ... I want our democracy to work again. He's stifled it ... he's perverted it.
"We can't keep going in this direction, because we're being ripped apart in this country," she later said. "We've got to get our democracy back."
McGrath noted that her husband has always been a Republican and that she has been able to co-exist with him as well as her fellow Marines with whom she served. "At no time in my service in the Marine Corps did I ever look to the Marine on my right or the Marine on my left and say, 'Oh, are you a Democrat or a Republican? Oh, I can't work with you if you're not from the right side.' ... Both he (her husband) and I were Americans first, before anything else.
"At the end of my military career, I saw that our leaders in Washington didn't have the (values) that I was always taught in the Marine Corps mattered: Integrity. Courage. Character. Honor," she added, specifically mentioning McConnell in lacking similar traits.
McGrath offered up a five-point plan to "rebuild Kentucky and to rebuild our country," including immediate aid, fixing the health care system, rebuilding and investing in the state, tackling inequality and racial injustice, and combating corruption in Washington.
She promoted ideas like students attending college having that paid for by the government, universal pre-kindergarten, making sure Kentucky students have access to Internet and computer technology, expanding voting opportunities, term limits, changing but not getting rid of the Affordable Care Act, and battling systemic racism.
"I haven't been in Washington D.C. for 36 years like Mitch McConnell in the swamp, but I'll tell you what, I've been all around this world, and we are not keeping up with many other countries, particularly China," said McGrath. "We are not going to be competitive unless we invest in ourselves. That's what I want to do, and we need to do it together as a country."
