With his trial scheduled less than a month away, a Tennessee man accused of killing a local grandmother pleaded guilty Friday afternoon in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Bradley Allan McMahan, 36, of Louisville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to Murder and first-degree Burglary in connection to the death of 59-year-old Johnnie Faye Davis, whose body was discovered inside her Eubank home the morning of November 1, 2018.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Eddy Montgomery was seeking the death penalty against McMahan amid aggravating circumstances. In Kentucky, death penalty consideration is generally reserved for murder cases in which the homicide occurs during the commission of another violent crime or where the accused has a prior murder conviction.
In this case, McMahan was accused of fatally strangling the mother of his former girlfriend. Davis lived with her two grandchildren, then age 11 and 15, who had been getting ready for school when the assault began and escaped the home through the bedroom window to seek help at a neighbor’s house.
Montgomery advised Special Judge Samuel Todd Spalding, a Lebanon-based adjudicator who took over the case last June following former Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp’s nomination to the federal bench, that he and members of Davis’ family had met with McMahan and defense attorney Sarah Fightmaster earlier this week for “extensive mediation” to resolve the case.
While it is commonplace for prosecutors to consult with victims and/or their families in criminal cases, mediation — which encourages offender and victim interaction as well as discussion of the impact of the incident on all involved while working toward case resolution — is just beginning to gain traction in the criminal justice system.
“I use it more than probably a lot of places,” Montgomery said of mediation after the hearing. “I think it’s a very useful tool…and not used as much as it should be around the state.”
Montgomery went on to say that while nothing could replace Davis, her family were accepting that McMahan would serve many, many years in prison — particularly without the children having to go through a traumatic trial.
In exchange for McMahan’s guilty plea, Montgomery is recommending that he be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years for Davis’ murder and 20 years for first-degree Burglary. In accordance with law, the 20-year sentence would be served concurrently (at the same time) as the life sentence.
“That doesn’t mean he’s going to get out in 25 years,” the prosecutor said. “He’s got a life sentence but he won’t even have a chance to get out for 25 years…The parole board may or may not let him out.”
Judge Spalding asked McMahan if he was changing his plea because he was in fact guilty of the crimes and if he understood that he would not become eligible for parole until November 2043. To those and other questions, McMahan responded with a calm “yes, sir.”
The judge accepted McMahan’s guilty plea and scheduled final sentencing for March 26. Spalding advised that he would be willing to hear statements at that time from anyone willing to speak on behalf of Davis’ family or for McMahan.
At press time, McMahan remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
