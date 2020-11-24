For several years, Terry Branscum hosted a Thanksgiving Day dinner for those in need through his West Mount Vernon restaurant, Friends Bar and Grill.
Even though Friends closed its doors last year, Branscum still wants to give back to the community during the holidays. So, this year he has teamed up with Street Warriors for Christ to provide meals and clothing items, free to anyone who needs them.
The meal will take place Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market (Citizens National Bank Pavilion). It is located on East Mount Vernon Street, across from the Energy Center.
Branscum said that Street Warriors for Christ are in charge of the food, while he will be giving out blankets, gloves, socks toboggans and hoodies to those who need winter clothing.
Everyone who attends will be given a free mask as well, Branscum said.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, people will not be allowed to eat at the building. Rather, all meals will be packaged up for people to take with them. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Branscum said the he bought some of the clothing items and blankets himself, but has also received donations from several restaurants to provide even more items
“We’re still shopping,” he said Monday afternoon.
He added that he felt blessed with the support. “It should help a lot of people,” he said.
Branscum said that if all goes well with the Thanksgiving meal, plans are to have a similar meal for Christmas.
Branscum said he can help deliver meals to the elderly or those who cannot get out. For more information, contact him at 606-875-5583.
