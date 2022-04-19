It’s fitting, as it was pointed out during the assembly at Meece Middle on Tuesday afternoon, that the school was presented with the Purple Star Award after a successful application to the program. Purple is one of Somerset’s colors, after all.
That observation was made by Steve Cambron with the Kentucky Purple Star Award Program. He presented a plaque and banner to the school, as well as certificates to honor siblings Serenity and Alex Baker, who are students at the school.
The award is also fitting in the sense that Meece Middle’s principal, Calvin Rollyson, is himself a retired Army member, having served for 22 years.
MMS is only the third school in Kentucky to receive the honor.
And just as purple is one of the school’s colors, Cambron pointed out that it was chosen as the award’s color because it represents all branches within the military.
During Tuesday’s program Cambron asked the students, “If you take Army green and mix it with Navy blue and Coast Guard blue, and Marine red, and Air Force blue, and stir it around in a paint bucket, guess what color you get?”
Meece’s gymnasium erupted with the voices of the students guessing “purple.”
Cambron then explained that the Purple Star Program is meant to build relationships among students who have parents serving in the military, whether they are are serving in active duty or with the National Guard or Reserves.
The designation shows that a school is prepared to help those student gain the educational skills necessary to be ready for college, the workforce or life.
Why is that so important? As Cambron explained, students with parents active in the military have issues and stress that other students may not even realize. On average, they can change schools six to nine time in their school careers, and some even experience having both parents deployed.
Purple Star schools designate a liaison who is trained in military culture and who can assist those students in navigating any issues that arise.
According to the Kentucky Purple Star Award Program, 77 percent of Purple Star schools across the nation report the program has improved the school’s relationships with military-connected families.
They also report a 57 percent improvement in those students’ social and emotional experiences, as well as a 53 percent improvement in academics.
Cambron said the program has support on both the federal and state levels, and that the goal for Kentucky is to create a statewide network of schools.
