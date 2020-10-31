The Commonwealth Journal, Corbin Times Tribune and London Sentinel-Echo would like to remind their readers that this Tuesday’s Election Day will be very different.
Tuesday’s election could be one of the most uncertain in modern U.S. history because of record absentee, mail in and early voting.
The number of advance ballots cast so far exceeds 80 million compared with 136.7 million total votes officially recorded in the 2016 presidential election four years ago.
It is almost certain the winner of the presidential election, and possibly some of the tight local and statewide races, won’t be known for publication in the Wednesday, Nov. 4, edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
It could take two, three or even four days for election officials to count sufficient ballots to confirm the winners.
Updates will be posted to our websites throughout the process.
Local winners will not be declared until we can justify a call.
We will rely on the Associated Press to call the statewide and presidential election winners.
The Associated Press is a trusted election news service that does not call winners until they are certain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.