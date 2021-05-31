Memorial Day is an opportunity to reflect on those who have given their lives to keep our country safe. It’s a chance to think about history as well as current-day conflicts and what we have survived as a nation to get to where we are at this moment. And, it also give – for me, anyway – a reason to look back at my own family and their own service to the United States.
Both of my grandfathers served in the military. My Grandpa Carl Slavey (for whom I am, technically, not named after, but it is more than just coincidence), was in the Army during World War II.
The Grandfather on my mother’s side, Leon Edwards, was in the Navy for WWII and the Army for the Korean Conflict. According to family record, he went into the Army during the second conflict because he thought it would be “easier” than going back to the Navy – something he might have rethought after he got there.
I know precious little first-hand of the stories of either grandfather. Although he only passed away six years ago, I never could get much out of Grandpa Carl because he never seemed to like talking about his time in the military. There were only a few stories that I could wring out of him as a child.
Grandpa Leon passed away when I was 11 months old, at the age of 60, and therefore I, sadly, have no memories of him whatsoever. I only have the retellings of the stories he gave to my Mother, Nancy Slavey.
Grandpa Leon was known to tell a good story. He was also known to embellish the truth a bit, so there’s a possibility some of what he told his only daughter could have been “tall tales.”
One of the few things I know about both grandfathers is where they were when the U.S. dropped the nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Grandpa Leon was at home on furlough, after spending most of his WWII Navy service on a minelaying ship in the Pacific. Grandpa Carl was, perhaps ironically, on a ship in the Pacific headed towards Japan after he and his Army division had finished what they were doing in Germany.
By all accounts, both greeted the news of the bombing favorably, not because they were happy about the bombs themselves, but because they both knew it was the end of the World War.
The only other story I got out of Grandpa Carl was his opinion of the German civilians he observed during his time within that country. The German military – and the Nazi Regime – were of course the enemies, but Grandpa Carl said he couldn’t help but have an admiration for the civilians of Germany.
No matter how war-torn their country was, or how badly the situation was turning for them; no matter how many times the Americans came through and bombed their cities or shelled their streets, as soon as is was safe for them to come out, every man, woman and child would leave their homes and start clearing away the rubble. They would clean debris out of their streets or fix their bridges as soon as they could, even knowing their work might get wiped out in the next battle.
Navy man Grandpa Leon may not have gotten that close to the actual action when he served as a cook aboard the Monadnock III. The ship operated for – and I’m not making this up – the Minecraft Training Command, starting in New England but quickly heading out to the Pacific to lay mines in strategic areas around South Pacific islands.
And this is where I’m slightly doubtful of Grandpa’s actual duties, because, according to him, the mines carried by the ship were primed and ready as they sat in the ship’s hull.
According to Mom, Grandpa Leon said that the mines had their own platform in which they were loaded into the ship on. They were strapped down or anchored down, so they wouldn’t roll around while they were on the ship. However, every so often those straps would come lose, so everyone on the ship, from officers to cooks like himself, would have to go down “in their spare time” with a wrench and tighten the cords on the mines to keep them secure and prevent them from blowing the ship up.
After WWII, Grandpa Leon left the Navy and took a job here in Pulaski which, I’m guessing, he wasn’t very fond of. There weren’t many jobs in this area for someone without a lot of education, Mom explained, and with only a GED under his belt, Grandpa took a job as a driver of a logging truck.
That truck was a surplus Army truck, which apparently he didn’t like working with.
It was long hours and hard for very little pay.
So, when the Korean conflict broke out, he decided very quickly to enlist, choosing the Army over his former Navy.
Still, due to having worked with the logging truck, he knew he didn’t want to be a driver. He also knew, however, that due to his background the Army would test him to see what skills he had so he could be placed in an advantageous job.
When he went for his tryout, they put him in a truck with an evaluator. During that test, he came up to a railroad crossing, and Grandpa decided to floor it across the tracks, hitting them as hard as he could and bouncing the people inside all over the place.
When the evaluator asked him what the H-E-double-hockey-sticks he was doing, Grandpa supposedly replied that he didn’t want to stall on the tracks, so “that’s how you have to get across.”
“That’s why they made him a cook,” Mom laughed. “Apparently, that’s what he wanted.”
He actually loved that job. It was exactly what he had done in the Navy, plus being in charge of the food made it less likely that meals would have to come from a headquarters and be a day or two old by the time they were delivered.
He was in charge of the large mess tent, and had a lot of heavy equipment with him, like stainless steel stoves and ovens.
“He said he moved the tent, stoves and everything, 13 times in the 12 months he was there,” Mom said.
He also made friends with a little boy, “Mickey” who would follow the camp around, likely because he didn’t have any family due to the war. Grandpa took a shine to the kid, and sent home pictures of him with their arms around each others’ shoulders. Mickey couldn’t have been more than 7 or 8 years old, Mom said.
When it came time for Grandpa to leave Korea, he wrote home to Grandma, suggesting that he adopt Mickey and bring him home. Grandma, apparently, didn’t like that idea too much, and neither did 5-year-old Nancy, so Grandpa had to leave him there.
As he was leaving, he turned back to look, and saw Mickey with his arm around the shoulder of the new mess sergeant, so Grandpa figured he’d be okay.
My last story about Grandpa Leon’s military career doesn’t really have anything to do with him directly, but rather with my aging Grandmother, Ruby Edwards, and how her mind worked.
Long after Grandpa had died, my Grandma apparently decided it was time to clean out some of his old items and found the picture of him and his shipmates in front of the Monadnock. You know the kind of print, where 400 men line up like a class photo and show off their current home for their family and friends overseas.
Apparently, Grandma decided she didn’t need to keep all those other people, so she cut Grandpa’s face out of the picture and threw the rest of the three-feet-long photo away.
Oh, well. At least we still have the very small cutout of Grandpa’s head from that picture, I suppose. Her heart was in the right place.
