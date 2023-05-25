There is a duality to the holiday we now call Memorial Day: It is both a time for fun in the sun, and for remembering those who made it possible by sacrificing their own lives in service to their country.
And this weekend, Pulaski Countians will have the opportunity to experience both the sunny and the solemn.
On Monday, May 29, the annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument in the Nancy community in western Pulaski County.
Ben Blevins, Park Ranger at Mill Springs, noted that the day's schedule involves two parts.
At 9 a.m., there will be a ceremony at the actual Civil War battlefield off Ky. 235.
"Essentially, that goes into the more historical side, a little bit about our battle as well as the importance of Memorial Day overall at the national level ... and also the foundation of the cemetery, because without the (Battle of Mill Springs in 1862), the cemetery wouldn't be there," said Blevins.
Previously known as "Decoration Day," the federal holiday observed on the fourth Monday of May honors those who died serving in the United States military. Flowers and wreaths are typically placed on the graves of those who were in the service.
Speaking at the first ceremony at Zollicoffer Park on Ky. 235 will be Stuart Sanders of the Kentucky Historical Society, the author of a key book on the local entry into the Civil War annals, "The Battle of Mill Springs, Kentucky."
"He's one of the foremost authorities on the battle," said Blevins of Sanders.
At 11 a.m. Monday, the main ceremony will take place at the Mill Springs National Cemetery by the Battlefield Visitors Center and Museum.
Speaking there will be John Appicelli, a retired Master Chief Petty Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard and part of the local American Legion Post 38.
"He pretty much joined up in 1984 and eventually he went full-time in the military and retired officially in 2013," said Blevins of Appicelli.
The event, which will last about an hour, will also include the presentation of colors, the singing of the National Anthem, the placing of the wreath, and other familiar parts of the Memorial Day Ceremony.
"We're trying to keep it as close to the traditional (event), the one we're all used to coming to," said Blevins.
Those coming to place flowers, flags or wreaths on the headstones of loved ones at the National Cemetery are encouraged to do so over the weekend before Monday to help control traffic around the cemetery during the event.
The Mill Springs National Cemetery has distinction as one of the original 14 cemeteries authorized by Congress in 1862, when U.S. General George Thomas ordered fallen American soldiers to be buried one mile from the battlefield after the Battle of Mill Springs. Additional land for the cemetery was donated by William and Nancy Logan, and the cemetery opened in 1867 with 708 internments, half of them unknown. Today, there are over 4,000 individuals buried there.
There will be other activities at the Mill Springs National Cemetery before Monday, however. On Saturday, at 8:30 a.m., several dozen employees from fiber broadband provider Kinetic by Windstream are to honor fallen battle heroes at Mills Springs National Cemetery by placing American flags at service members’ gravesites.
The employees, led by some 20 Kinetic veterans, will follow a military tradition known as “Flags In.” The solemn rite is most notably carried out every year shortly before Memorial Day by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, the Army’s official ceremonial unit, at Virginia’s Arlington National Cemetery.
Adhering to the tradition, Kinetic employees will place small American flags in front of the more than 4,000 headstones at the cemetery. Each flag is to be inserted into the ground exactly one boot length from the front of the headstone, with this taking place at 9 a.m.
Tim Wiliamson, Kinetic field operations director, will make an address during the event, along with other remarks from Kinetic veterans and civilian employees honoring U.S. military personnel who died in their service to the country.
Also on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., young people can attend the Memorial Day Wreath Craft Kids Event. Children can join a ranger to learn about the significance of Memorial Day and as well as the history and preservation of the Mill Springs Battlefield.
It's the second of six free 2023 Summer Kids Event series at the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument, a drop-in event with the activities and opportunities for learning available during visitor center open hours, and is free with no need for any pre-registration.
Of course, in addition to remembering those who fought for America's freedoms, many Americans use a day off from work to engage in enjoying those freedoms in all kinds of ways — from grilling out in the back yard to jumping on a boat and enjoying the sparkling waters of Lake Cumberland.
Michelle Allen, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the tourism outlook for Memorial Day 2023 is looking "excellent" heading into the weekend.
"The weather is going to be nice, plus we have Somernites Cruise on the same weekend, so even if you're not coming for the lake or anything else, you still have (the car show) that folks are going to be coming to and enjoying because the weather is going to be so nice," said Allen. "In our office, we've had an influx this week of visitors, more than usual, so that's given me a good outlook as to what our weekend is going to look like for the start of summer. Honestly, I feel really, really good about it."
Allen wasn't sure yet about hotel and lodging bookings, but said she did know that several short-term rentals in the area have been booked.
"I do know that folks are looking for boat rentals and things of that nature when they've been coming into the office, looking for campsites — just about everything that we can offer, everybody's been coming in for," she said. "Even people (who are) moving here have been coming in asking what's going on this weekend, so we've been able to tell them about Burnside as well, what they've got going on down there."
That includes Burnside's second-annual Memorial Day Concert at Cole Park on Saturday, as well as Burnside Island and all the other popular spots around "the only town on Lake Cumberland."
One major local topic of conversation recently has been the City of Somerset bringing in leachate, or dirty liquid from landfills, to be treated at the city's wastewater plant, and whether or not chemicals from that leachate pose a concern to lakegoers. At a recent Somerset City Council meeting, concerns were raised over a billboard reading "Save the Lake: Stop Dumping Leachate" and whether or not that could scare away the tourists that are so important to the local economy — Memorial Day itself has an economic impact of millions of dollars on this area.
Allen, however, believes that the "Ohio Navy" and other fans of Lake Cumberland from other areas are remaining faithful in 2023.
"They are as excited as they ever have been," she said. "Our office, Russell County's office, McCreary County, the entire Lake Cumberland region, has not gotten one phone call, one email, to come through our office asking us about this situation. I hate to say that I feel like some people have underestimated the intelligence of our visitors, that those that love Lake Cumberland are going to make sure they get both sides of the story before they make a decision of whether or not they're going to come here or look at some billboard."
Allen urged everyone to stay safe while enjoying their time on Lake Cumberland, and to "make sure that they wear their life jacket if they're on the water."
