A local educator has been reappointed to the state’s Early Childhood Advisory Council.
Amy Smith, principal of Memorial Education Center, was among 21 appointees announced by Governor Andy Beshear earlier this month. The Somerset woman will represent citizens at-large for a term expiring June 20, 2022.
“I find it to be an honor to serve knowing that the job being done by the knowledgeable individuals on the committee will benefit young children, their families and other stakeholders throughout our commonwealth,” Principal Smith said.
Having served on the ECAC for two years, Smith recently served on the Council’s Mobilizing Communities Subcommittee which concluded last fall.
Smith has 25 years of education experience. She had led the administration at Memorial, which serves children from birth through age five, since 2013 when she also was named Preschool Coordinator for the Pulaski County School System. As an approved state trainer, she also trains early childhood professionals for providing programs to help our young children become more successful in life.
“Mrs. Smith has extensive knowledge and does a great job with our preschool program and with preschoolers in Pulaski County,” Pulaski Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said. “We’re very fortunate to have her voice with the governor. She does an awesome job with this district.”
Memorial is unique in that it also offers child care services for babies and toddlers in addition to student classes. Smith said her multiple roles offer their own challenges but she is fortunate in how they intersect to support the overall development of children in our community.
“At the end of the day, it is all about the students,” Smith said. “My staff is wonderful. We work together as a team to do what is best for our students, families and staff.”
Locally Smith also serves on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library board for the Pulaski County Public Library.
During quarterly meetings, the Early Childhood Advisory Council guides the early care and education system, provides progress updates on the 5-year strategic plan and facilitates collective commitment to increase access and opportunity for children across the state. Principal Smith noted that members “are fully invested in supporting all the facets of early childhood education.”
In addition to Smith, Gov. Beshear appointed the following as members:
