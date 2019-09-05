A jury has convicted Humberto Mesa-Vasquez on all counts: Murder, second-degree Arson, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse. The jury is currently deliberating sentencing recommendations.
Stephen "Doug" Lemon, age 52, of Somerset, KY., passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Tennessee. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Oak Hill Baptist Church. His funeral service will follow on Saturday…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.