MONTICELLO, Ky. —Progress is being made on a vital local source of weather and climate data here in Wayne County.
State Climatologist Stuart Foster at Western Kentucky University told WKYM and the Commonwealth Journal that the foundation for the local Mesonet station is expected to be installed by the end of August.
Foster has high hopes of WKU approving the purchase of instrumentation within the next couple of weeks. If the purchase request receives the go ahead and no supply issues are encountered, the project will continue moving forward.
The site located on private property on West Ky. 92 is well positioned, comparative to the population center of the county. Foster said, “They were always pleased when they find local civic minded residents that have a long-term commitment to their property and to the community.”
The Mesonet stations collect real-time data on temperature, precipitation, humidity, barometric pressure, solar radiation, wind speed and direction, soil moisture and soil temperature and transmit it to the Kentucky Mesonet at WKU Operations Center every five minutes, 24 hours per day.
At the onset of this joint venture, County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson stated that, “He was very excited concerning the installation of the Mesonet here in Wayne County.
“We were fortunate that a land owner donated an area free of charge for the installation of the weather measurement station," Anderson added.
“Our radio stations have been, and continue to be, very supportive and the farming community is looking forward to this valuable tool," Anderson continued.
Anderson mentioned area farmer and retired local Farm Bureau agent Dan Vickery at a Fiscal Court meeting earlier in the year. Vickery is expected to be instrumental in raising funds annually to help support the Mesonet.
The Wayne County data will be available online at www.kymesonet.org. The station will also have a field camera to collect images of landscape and weather conditions. Wayne County Farm Bureau and the Fiscal Court are two of the major contributors in locating the site here. The Mesonet will provide half of the funds to install the station, with the Fiscal Court providing the other half, plus annual funding for site maintenance.
The first Mesonet station was installed in May of 2007 at the WKU Farm. Foster and others have been working at building support across Kentucky to continue development and maintenance of the network. The 2018-2020 budget approved by the General Assembly included 750,000 a year for the Kentucky Mesonet at WKU.
