The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is investigating a fatal wreck that claimed the life of a Michigan man.
Brian Allen Blauwkamp, 49, from Hollin, Michigan, died after his tractor trailer overturned at the intersection of North U.S. 27 and East Ky. 452.
The wreck took place around 3:32 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Ofc. Steven Douglas, spokesperson for KSP Post 11’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division, the cause of the accident appeared to have been caused by a medical emergency with Blauwkamp.
Somerset-Pulaski County EMS transported the driver to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, but a KSP report stated that the driver later “succumbed to his injuries.”
Douglas said that at this time neither drugs nor alcohol were expected to be contributing factors.
No other vehicles were involved, and no one else was injured, he said.
Along with KSP and EMS, Somerset-Pulaski Special Response, Science Hill Fire, Eubank Fire, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet assisted at the scene.
