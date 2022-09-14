There’s a new way to show your support for the Warriors — by filling up your tank.
Midland Farms, located at the corner of Oak Hill and WTLO roads, is donating 2¢ of every gallon of gas sold at its pump number 12. Customers can’t miss it. It’s the one wrapped in blue and orange.
Southwestern High School’s Athletic Director Alex Eaton and Southern Middle’s Athletic Director Michael Childers said the idea came about after the two had seen social media posts for similar programs for schools in Christian and Casey counties.
Eaton said that Childers had posted the Casey County information with an added request for anyone who wanted to do something similar to contact them.
“We put it out there, and Midland Farms answered the call,” Childers said.
All of the money raised will go towards both schools’ athletics general funds.
Eaton said, “Our athletics programs can’t survive and can’t make it without people like this.”
He noted that the programs don’t generate a lot of revenue for the schools, only what they manage to raise through ticket sales. and there are a lot of extra expenses for a program that many outsiders don’t consider.
Paying their refs, for example.
“Our official fee alone is $40,000 to $50,000 a year, and that’s all paid for through gate money,” Eaton said. “This will go to help with that. and if there’s extra, we’ll be able to divvy it out.”
That could mean being able to buy new equipment, balls or whatever is needed throughout a season.
Childers noted that the team-up between the schools and the store was announced on social media Tuesday, and the post “blew up.”
“People are excited about it, and we’re excited about it as well,” Childers said.
Eaton added, “We would like to ask the community, you’re going to buy gas anyway. If you’re in the Oak Hill area, make a pit stop here and go to pump 12 and fill it up.”
Rich Bizer, the district manager of Midland Farms, said he agreed to do the fundraiser because it benefits both the schools and the business.
“We are very passionate about donating to the school system through the athletic program,” Bizer said. “I think the development of young people happens not just through their education, but through sports and activities.”
The school supports the store every day, he pointed out, when students and staff stop in to buy items. It’s is therefore important to him to return that support.
The school will get 100% of the money raised specifically through the program, with the store paying all of the administration fees.
Midland Farms is under the umbrella of parent company Hemisphere Limited. Hemisphere’s marketing director, Nyna Lyle, noted that Brian Denney at Modern Signs and Graphics donated the wrap used for the pump.
Bizer said that Midland Farms is “going to be a Somerset-grown chain of convenience stores,” with two more stores already in the building stages and one more being planned.
When those stores are completed, and should the Warrior gas program prove to be a success, Bizer said the new stores will likely reach out to other schools and implement the program for them.
The two stores under construction are on East Ky. 80 on the corner of Pumphouse Road (known as the former IGA location) and on South U.S. 27 near Bob Evans.
“We plan to offer all the amenities the we offer here,” Bizer said at the Oak Hill Location. That includes having a car wash, a 30¢ per gallon discount on fuel purchases if a car wash is bought at the same time, fresh deli food and diesel at every pump.
That diesel, along with unleaded fuel, is provided by Continental Refining Company, which is also owned by Hemisphere Limited.
