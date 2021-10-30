If there's something strange in the neighborhood, who ya gonna call?
Benjamin Foster might be on the other end of the line.
Foster is a host of the "Midnight in Kentucky" podcast, as well as a researcher, author, and yes, a paranormal investigator. The native of neighboring Russell County still calls the Lake Cumberland area his haunt — so to speak — and has made a name for himself looking into local and regional claims of the bizarre and macabre — a favorite topic everywhere come Halloween, which falls on this weekend.
"I think tales of the strange and unusual have continued to fascinate me throughout my life due to the way these stories seem to weave themselves into our communities, always reminding us of the mysteries and magic at the edge of our understanding, that we live side by side with everyday," said Foster. "There are certain encounters, such as the abduction of the Stanford three, that have become infamous, and almost mythological, in the communities that are home to them. As I’ve gotten older and deeper into this research, I’ve started to think that in a lot of ways these stories truly are a form of modern mythology, and I have unexpectedly seen how the drive to understand that which lies beyond our understanding brings people together, despite their various everyday differences."
This area is no stranger to its residents exploring their curiosity about its weirdness. In the basement of Somerset's own Cooper Community Arts Center, Kyle Kadel operates the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center, and Kadel, Nate Isaac, and Darian West debuted the podcast "Penny Royal" on the subject last year. Earlier this month, Foster showed up to speak at the Watershed Arts Alliance event "Spooky Stories and Other Tales" at the Shine House in Somerset to share some local lore and his own impressions of these fantastic traditions.
Of course, the main reason so many are drawn to exploring the subject is because Kentucky in general and the southern area where Pulaski resides in particular are known for being a hotbed of unexplainable activity. This is explored in "Midnight in Kentucky," available anywhere that one can listen to podcasts — though Foster said the easiest way to keep up with it is to visit MidnightinKentucky.com and follow them on social media. (Foster and Clark will also be appearing at Cryptid Con which takes place November 20-21 in Lexington, Ky., and on the second season of the TV series "Mysteries Decoded" on the CW to investigate the legend of the Kentucky Werewolves, also premiering in November.)
"'Midnight in Kentucky' is an ongoing series celebrating and investigating the full spectrum of strange happenings around the state," said Foster. "The strange and mysterious have always interested both (co-host) Stephen (Clark) and myself but growing up in Pulaski County and hearing so many strange tales of the otherworldly here in our region and in Kentucky, and ultimately Appalachia, at-large, Stephen and I wanted to start a show to chronicle and comb through the details of these various encounters.
"When we started the first version of the show back in 2016, I was somewhat concerned we wouldn’t be able to discover enough material to discuss, but after having taken several deep dives into the abundance of oddness that is Kentucky, and with no end in site of strangeness to discuss, I’m still continually being surprised by how weird our weird Kentucky home truly is," he added.
Foster began his fascination with investigating the mysterious at a young age with a local legend found in Russell County.
"(My sisters) let me tag along when they went looking for a cemetery ... that was said to hold the body of a corpse that rose in the night to seek vengeance on those who’d wronged her," said Foster. "‘The Caged Grave’ legend was told to us by our grandmother, and had inspired that drive for adventure in all of us, being young and bored living in our quiet small town. I guess that desire to face the unknown and unexplained stuck with me, because following those adventures, I asked my parents to visit the town of Kelly, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, known for an invasion of goblin like creatures in August of 1954, for my 13th birthday. I’ve been trying my best to catch up with something that goes bump in the night ever since, and have been trying to keep a somewhat coherent document of those adventures on (the podcast) for the past five years."
Foster said that numerous paranormal investigators would agree that this region is particularly active in supernatural phenomena and frequency of sightings. There are different theories as to why this is, he noted.
"One of my favorites is that the physical layout of the land itself is more open and mailable to pulling through beings and things from other places," said Foster. "This may be due to, as the Penny Royal podcast investigated, the extremely high amount of quartz under Somerset and Pulaski County, or the numerous caves in our area, and what is essentially an entirely different world below our surface. It could also be our place along the 37th parallel North. This latitude line, that very nearly cuts the U.S. down the middle, has become well known in research circles as ‘America’s Paranormal Highway’ due to the overwhelming amount of phenomena to occur along its stretch. Sightings of both UFOs and unknown creatures, as well as animal mutilations and anomalies such as missing time, and time slips, occur in much greater frequency along this coordinate than anywhere else in the world. Pulaski, Casey, and Russell Counties, with all their strangeness, of course lie along the boundaries of the 37th.
"Another of my favorite theories is that of sorcerer and Aleister Crowley successor, Kenneth Grant," he continued. "Grant asserted that some kind of portal had been opened here, perhaps in prehistoric times, allowing a bleed over with some other dimension (or dimensions) and our own.
"Regardless of how these things have come to Kentucky, it does seem as though we can see the inhabitants of this other place in the reports and stories of unknown strange craft in the skies overhead, the sightings of unexplained hairy humanoids in the forests and wilderness, and disembodied entities in our cemeteries and sacred spaces," concluded Foster.
So what are some of this area's most compelling scary stories that may or may not be rooted in reality? The Commonwealth Journal asked Foster to make note of his three favorites — and like neighbors at the door with Halloween candy, Foster provided some real treats.
"Our region is also home to many, many different ghost and haunting stories, one of my favorites being the tales that have come out of a pretty well-known supernatural hotspot here in Somerset, Soules Chapel cemetery," said Foster, noting one of the key local sites that are said to be haunted.
"Historically, the chapel itself, would be one of the oldest Methodist churches in Somerset, with one of the oldest cemeteries in the area, had it not partially burned in the late '70s, after closing its doors in the late '30s, and then being completely burned to its foundations by vandals in the early 2000s," continued Foster. "The most infamous story associated with Soules Chapel is that of the Reverend. The Reverend was supposedly a mysterious figure that appeared in Somerset one day in the early 1900s to take over the duties as pastor at Soules Chapel. According to the legend, the Reverend attempted to slowly convert his flock to the worship of some evil entity by covering the church in arcane symbology and pushing members to participate in animal sacrifices.
"Soon, the people of Somerset and members of Soules Chapel came together to hang the Reverend from the very beams that held up the church," he added. "It is the Reverend who is said to haunt the Soules Chapel cemetery most viciously, and sightings of a dark black shadow, wearing a hat in the style the Reverend was known for, have been reported. The most common type of activity at the cemetery is wood-knocking, scratches and bodily harm from an unknown source, poltergeist-like happenings of objects moving on their own and going missing, and the sightings of ‘shadow people’ and other entities. I myself and other investigators have been witness to some of these strange occurrences."
If one doesn't believe in ghosts, maybe they believe in flesh-and-blood mystery monsters. In fact, one of the best known cryptozoological creatures of all time, Bigfoot himself, may join the Ohio Navy in spending his summers on the sylvan shores of Lake Cumberland and its surrounding counties.
"Our area seems to have a special relationship with the beast, or beasts, known as Sasquatch, with dozens, if not hundreds of encounters with the creature being reported in our area over the years," said Foster. "One account from the hills of Casey County tells of a five-year-old boy who was so spooked by his sighting of what he dubbed ‘the hairy man’, in the woods around Wilson Ridge in 1957, that he would breakdown into panic attacks every time he attempted to venture outside afterward.
"Four years earlier, two children encountered something similar in the Casey County wilderness, who they claimed was crouched down and using two sticks to dig into the mud," added Foster. "In the late '60s, a slew of reports of ‘the varmint of Goose Creek’ would begin pouring out of Casey County. Additionally, the late '60s would see reports from Liberty of what could only be described as ‘a thing’ peering in the windows of local teenaged girls."
Is the so-called "hairy man" a monster or merely a follically-prolific Peeping Tom? Whatever one makes of such astounding accounts, it's harder to explain other things — such as alleged alien abductions.
"Our region is also no stranger to lights in the sky and close encounters with visitors from overhead," said Foster. "In fact, one of the most well known cases of alien abduction happened on a dark and desolate stretch of U.S. 27, between Stanford and Casey County, in January of 1976. Louise Smith, Mona Stafford, and Elaine Thomas, were on their way home from celebrating a birthday at a restaurant in Stanford when one of the women noticed a strange red glowing star seemingly following their journey. The object continued to follow them, growing slowly closer, eventually taking pace right alongside the car. The three could see a massive disc shaped metallic craft directly outside the window before a bright blue light filled the car’s interior and Louise, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle. The three then described the feeling of being pulled backwards.
"The next thing they knew they were once again driving down a darkened U.S. 27, vehicle behaving normally, with nothing but the moon and stars in the skies above," he continued. "When they reached their home, however, the three realize it took an hour and a half longer to reach Casey County than it should have. Under hypnosis, the women would give detailed accounts of being taken aboard the object. Elaine would report being put in a dark glass cubicle aboard the craft where she could see small beings walking around outside. She would also claim to have skin scrapings taken from her chest. Mona claimed to have actually had her eyes removed from their sockets and laid on her cheeks before the beings aboard the craft replaced them again."
Scary stuff, to be sure. But did it all happen just as told? Or are there other, more mundane explanations, or perhaps these are merely the products of overactive imaginations? As much as Foster enjoys the spooky side of life, he has to keep an open mind as a paranormal researcher — open to the possibility that sometimes things aren't nearly as interesting as might be claimed.
"I firmly believe that encounters, such as those with ‘the hairy man’ in Casey County, and the abduction of the Stanford three, are legitimate, as are many different experiences with the unexplained and otherworldly, in the sense that something real happened, or was witnessed, by those involved," said Foster. "However, I think that when we have encounters with these phenomena, what we know as ‘real’ is effected in ways that we don’t currently understand and this is where investigation and research of the unexplained takes a left turn into what is known as ‘high strangeness,’ and gets truly weird.
"For me, the weirder the better, and I think that what is happening with all of these phenomena is much more strange and unusual than most people really see," he added. "I also think that with well known hotspots like Soules Chapel that though there may have been, and still be, spirits haunting the area, there is some energy runoff from everyone showing up with fear and expectations of something horrifying happening. I’m not saying the experiences that are had in these places are not ‘real,’ as I have had them myself, but perhaps we’re haunting ourselves in a way? And, then of course, there are downright misidentifications and hoaxes. So, all of these varying factors do present a lot of nuance and blurred lines when it comes to looking at these stories."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.