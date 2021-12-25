Mike and Meredith Braun make for a harmonious couple. Literally and figuratively.
Both of the husband and wife couple share a love of education, and both work for the Pulaski County School System in different capacities. Mike is in the Central Office as High School Instructional Supervisor, as well as the district’s arts coordinator, and Meredith is choir director at Pulaski County High School.
But clear in those titles is the second thing that bonds them together — a love of music.
“Growing up, my whole family was musical,” said Meredith, a Southwestern High School alum whose father, Phillip Hash, operated Melody Music store in Somerset until he passed away in 2006. “My dad played the piano at church every Sunday and we all enjoyed harmonizing together. I loved singing in the Madrigal choirs at Southern Middle and Southwestern High School as I was growing up. Even though I was adamant I wasn’t going to major in music when I got to college, I couldn’t escape it. It was what I loved.”
Mike is a Jessamine County, Ky., native, born in Pennsylvania; his parents were missionaries to the Ivory Coast in Africa when he was very young. They then found their way to his mother’s hometown of Corning, NY and eventually to Lexington and then Wilmore when he was in the seventh-grade, where he stayed through college. It was there that he and Meredith first crossed paths.
“The last semester of my senior year, my dorm buddies encouraged me to join the college choir just so I could go with them on choir tour during spring break,” he said. “We traveled from town to town in the northeast, and sang at churches and schools. Meredith was in the choir, too, and a mutual friend introduced us and played matchmaker during the whole trip. A year and a half later Meredith and I were married, and that mutual friend (Shawn Okpebholo) composed the brass quintet music for our wedding procession. Now he’s a music composition professor at Wheaton College.”
(Even more than that, Okpebholo is a noted composer and conductor with his own website, http://www.shawnokpebholo.com/, and Wikipedia page.)
“I like to tell people that I ‘married into Pulaski County,’ and I’m oh so grateful for it,” said Mike. “I’m grateful for our marriage, for our family, and for our community and the people who make it special.”
Mike noted that it’s his and Meredith’s shared faith that solidifies their relationship. But music is an integral part of their expression of that faith, “which only strengthens our connection,” he said. And for both of them, that musical way of communicating has deep roots.
“Like Meredith, I grew up in a musical family,” he added. “My parents encouraged me to join band in elementary school (in New York), and I loved it. I continued through to college, and earned a degree in music education from Asbury College, where Meredith and I met. I was band president in high school and college, and had every intention of becoming a high school band director.”
After college, both Brauns had difficulty finding jobs. They both applied for a music teacher vacancy at Burnside Elementary in 2003 and were both called in to interview.
“In fact, we sat next to each other on a bench outside the school’s conference room, waiting our turns to meet the interview committee,” said Mike. “She interviewed first, I interviewed second ... We were great references for each other.
“Ms. April Mounce, principal, called us a couple hours later and offered me the job, which I accepted,” he added. “Then Ms. Mounce made a call to Northern Middle School’s principal, Angela Murphy, who had just posted a choir teacher vacancy – and Meredith soon interviewed and was offered the job there. It worked out wonderfully for us. And I quickly lost my desire to be a band director, because I enjoyed teaching elementary students so much.”
Mike’s globetrotting days weren’t done, however. Two years after getting the above jobs, the couple moved to Tianjin, China to teach at an international school. Upon Meredith’s father’s passing, the Brauns returned to Somerset a year later and were rehired in the county school system, and Mike even ran the music store for a year.
After that he taught performing arts at Pulaski Elementary, including dance and drama with “a heavy infusion of music,” he said, while Meredith began working on a Masters in Choral Conducting from Eastern Kentucky University and finally a Rank 1 In Secondary Education from EKU. She has taught at both Pulaski County High School and Northern Middle School, including courses on Music Theory, Crafts and Instruments Throughout Time, General Music, and Performing Arts besides Choir.
“Ultimately I am a choir singer,” said Meredith. “Nearly all my musical energies go into my high school choir program or helping with our church choir. I was classically trained in college and often got solo gigs for portions of operas and oratorios because I had a big enough voice to carry over the instruments in our small college orchestra.”
For Mike and Meredith, music is a part of their everyday lives, which they live together with children Maddy and Max here in Pulaski County.
“Meredith and I talk about school and music constantly,” said Mike. “Our jobs aren’t just work to us. They’re how we invest in our community and the people who surround us. And making music is a daily part of our family life – whether it’s singing, piano, or guitar.”
And in their role as educators, they do what they can to spread that love of music to others, in hopes that it can enrich so many other lives the way it’s done for the Braun family.
“I would tell anyone interested to just try it,” said Meredith of school choir. “I think most of my students find a place to express themselves, try new things, and be a part of a community that is really different from almost anything else you’ll find in high school or life!”
