When it comes to politics, according to Mike New, “Once its in your blood, it’s hard to get it out.”
The former Pulaski County magistrate and Somerset City Council member is once again asking for the people’s votes. His years of experience in politics may come in handy, since New is facing four other opponents in his race.
New has filed as a Republican to run for District 3 Magistrate, squaring off against incumbent Jimmy Wheeldon, Patrick Butcher, Jimmy Dyehouse and Reginald Chaney.
New is no stranger to Fiscal Court, having been elected to represent what was at that time called District 6 in 1998.
(Redistricting did away with Districts 6 and 7 in the mid-2000s.)
He served two terms under County Judge-Executive Darrell BeShears. Then, in 2009 he was elected as Somerset Ward 6 council member, serving 11-and-a-half-years before retiring a few months shy of the end of his term in 2020.
For eight of those years, New served as Mayor Pro Tem, conducting the council’s meetings in the absence of the mayor.
As if that weren’t enough, New said he has attended government meetings all his life, following in the footsteps of his father, Charlie, who had served on the city council for 30 years.
New bowed out of the position a few months before the November 2020 election due to pension requirements.
He had recently retired from a job at the Somerset Housing Authority, and to be eligible for his pension, he was required to not hold any governmental position, including the one he was elected to.
But that requirement has ended, as has some of his grandparenting duties, since, as he said, the granddaughter he had been watching will be going to school in the fall.
Plus, as New already noted, politics is just in his blood.
“I like to have a say of what goes on in my community,” he explained. “… People ask me all the time, do I miss politics? And I tell them I do. Some may say I’m kind of crazy, but I do miss it.”
With experience on both Fiscal Court and Somerset City Council, New said he feels like he understands how both operate, which will help if there are any negotiations between the two governmental bodies.
New said that if he were elected magistrate, he had a few goals for the county.
“I would like to make sure that the county rights-of-way are mowed more than they have been in the last few years. I drive a lot out in the county and that’s one thing I see that needs to be done. Whenever I was magistrate before, we really took pride in the way we cleaned the county up.”
He also noted that the condition of roads in the county is a big issue, saying that when he was a magistrate before, the court tried to chip and seal as many roads as they could to keep from having to buy so much gravel.
“We just about had them all done, I think,” he said.
New said he also wanted to see both Fiscal Court and City Council get involved with more events for children, noting that both were involved in putting on a Halloween event one year at SomerSplash that had prizes, hot dogs and pizza.
“I think we need more things like that,” he said.
On top of being a public servant, New ran a service station and garage with his father for 38 years, and worked almost 14 years at the Housing Authority.
