Mike Tarter is the new member of the Somerset Independent Board of Education.
Tarter was named Tuesday afternoon after being selected from a pool of six applicants for the position. He will take the seat that was held by Dr. Michael Hail, who passed away August 6.
Tarter’s name may be familiar to many in the area, as he is the President/CEO of Forcht Broadcasting and has worked in radio for more than 40 years.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be chosen,” Tarter said of being named to the school board. “I look forward to serving.”
Board of Education chair Scott Gulock said of Tarter, “I am glad and excited to have Mr. Tarter on board.”
Gulock added that the decision was difficult due to the large number of highly qualified applicants. “It was on of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make on this board,” he said. “All of them were qualified. Nothing stood out to eliminate anyone.”
He said that it was a positive for the board to have so many willing to serve, and that the decision took a long time.
Gulock said three board members voted, with Gulock himself abstaining in order to prevent a tie. The decision was important enough that they were worried about deadlocking and sending the decision up to the state, he said.
The decision was made even more difficult due to the circumstances surrounding the vacancy. “It was a tough seat to fill… We would never have wanted to go down this road,” Gulock said.
Tarter said he never knew Dr. Hail personally, but had admired his work as an educator and his service to the board.
“It’s an honor to fill that position and follow him. His passing is certainly a great loss for his family, the school board and the community,” Tarter said.
He said he decided to apply for the education board because his wife is a retired educator and several other family members work in education. He hopes he can bring his perspective to the board.
He offered his appreciation for the educators within the Somerset system. “We’re very fortunate to have the teachers we have, and the administrators to back them up.”
Tarter was named last year to the National Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors. According to his biography, he began in broadcasting as sports broadcaster and account executive before becoming the director of sales for Forcht Broadcasting.
He graduated from Western Kentucky University. He is married to Robin Tarter, and the couple have two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.