The Somerset Independent Board of Education is losing one of its members, but for what many would say is an excellent reason – to give a new teacher an opportunity to work for the school district.
Mike Tarter resigned from the board during Tuesday’s meeting, saying it was due to his daughter having been hired as a teacher at Meece Middle School.
Due to state law, a board member cannot serve if they have a close family member employed within that school district.
Therefore, Tarter said he was stepping aside due to his daughter’s new job.
“I’m happy for her and happy to have served. Great Experience,” he said.
He added that he was proud of his daughter for being hired so soon after graduating from college in December.
“I would have loved to have served longer, but she gets her career started, and that’s most important.”
Tarter served on the board for 15 months, having been appointed to the board to fill the vacant seat left by the death of Dr. Michael Hail.
Tarter had intended to serve out the term until the end of Hail’s term. That seat is one of three that is up for election in November.
However, with Tarter’s resignation, the school board will now begin the process to appoint someone else to serve out the remainder of the term.
The board has 60 days from the declaration of vacancy to fill that vacancy. Superintendent Kyle Lively said the board will be advertising the vacancy and taking applications. They will choose a new board member from those applicants.
If the board fails to appoint a new member, the chief state school officer has a further 60 days to appoint someone.
Lively thanked Tarter for his service to the board, telling him, “You stepped in during one of the most difficult and most controversial times that I can recall for education, going through this pandemic. You handled that in stride, and you kept what’s best for Somerset’s students in the forefront.”
Board vice chair Jacob Grabeel said, “We appreciate all the work you’ve done.”
“And we don’t want to see you go,” added board member Elaine Wilson.
Tarter, for his part, honored Superintendent Lively and his fellow board members, saying they had been friends before he began serving on the board and would continue to be friends.
“We have one of the absolute best superintendents we could have,” Tarter said.
He added that all of the board members have done a terrific job, especially during the pandemic.
“There are so many rich traditions here,” he said, motioning towards the wall within the Board of Education’s boardroom containing the photographs of previous school leaders.
“There’s a lot of pride in the purple and gold,” he added, from the school leaders, to the faculty and staff, to the students and alumni.
All of them, he said, took pride in the district’s academics and athletics programs, as well as all of the extra programs such as school plays.
“Somerset’s a very special place,” he said.
When asked if he had any advice for the incoming board member, Tarter said, “Whoever it is going to be stepping into a really solid board, who has their feet on the ground. … Just try to listen to what [parents and students] are saying. I think this group does that.”
