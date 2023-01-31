Local authorities had a mess to clean up early Tuesday after a tanker carrying dairy milk rolled over and ruptured, resulting in a potentially hazardous spill.
The accident took place about 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, at the intersection of the West Cumberland Parkway and the Ky. 914 bypass, a spot where similar incidents have occurred frequently over the years.
Though weather conditions were expected to make for some slickness in the very early hours, there was no ice on the roadway at the time the rollover occurred, noted Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team (SRT).
"He did a complete rollover and ended up on the curbside," said Baker. "The tanker was completely ruptured in two different spots when it rolled over."
The runoff milk was headed toward a storm drain so SRT dropped a load of sand to help stop the flow until the truck could be returned to an upright position. State environmental units were also called in, and a clean-up contractor was called.
"They're still on the scene and probably will be the rest of the day," said Baker on Tuesday afternoon.
Baker believed that somewhere between 4,000 to 4,500 gallons of milk was spilled.
"In that quantity, it is a danger to aquatic life," said Baker. "It will dilute the water and pull the oxygen out, plus the bacterial issue. We treat that size leak the same as we do any other hazard."
Some of the milk did get into surrounding streams, said Baker, and went down a storm drain before SRT could get the flow stopped.
"State Environmental will decide what to do on that, if anything, downstream," he said.
Baker noted that the truck's driver was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle.
He added that it was an out-of-state company's truck, but the company often delivers to the Prairie Farms company in Somerset.
Assisting at the scene were SRT, Somerset Fire, Somerset Police, Somerset Safety, Pulaski Emergency Management, Somerset-Pulaski EMS, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Lake Cumberland District Health Department, Kentucky Emergency Operations Center, Kentucky Emergency Response Team, Pulaski 911, Candido's Towing, and Eco-TECH USA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.