A veteran of over three decades in the National Park Service has been named the first permanent superintendent of Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument.
Dawn Davis, a native of South Carolina, will begin her new post on June 20, according to a statement from National Park Service South Atlantic-Gulf Regional Director Stan Austin.
“From Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace to the sites where the first shots of the Civil War were fired and African Americans enlisted as Union soldiers, Dawn’s career now comes full circle at the place where Lincoln's army declared its first major victory,” Austin said. “Dawn is uniquely positioned to lead Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument and help visitors gain a more complete understanding of its significance in American history.”
For 31 years, Davis has dedicated herself to commemorating stories pertinent to our nation’s founding and fracture at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie national historical parks and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site in South Carolina.
Davis began working with the parks as a seasonal interpretive ranger in 1990. A year later, she secured a permanent park ranger position, planning and presenting interpretive programs and special events. In 2001, she advanced to assistant chief of interpretation, charged with managing and implementing education, interpretation and living history programs, and working closely with park partners and the park concessioner at the new departure point for Fort Sumter, Liberty Square.
She later became chief of interpretation, managing visitor operations for forts Sumter and Moultrie, two visitor centers and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site while executing high-level commemorative events, such as the park’s 150th anniversary observance of the American Civil War. Davis also led planning for the park’s NPS Centennial celebration and the U.S. Mint’s 35th America the Beautiful Quarter event honoring Fort Moultrie. She has served as management assistant and public affairs officer for the park group since 2016.
"I am honored to be selected as the first superintendent of a new site that preserves resources and stories from one of the most defining periods of our nation’s history,” said Davis. “I am humbled by the valiant efforts of the community, the Battlefield Association, Pulaski County and key stakeholders to preserve this piece of American history. I look forward to strengthening these vital relationships and forging new ties as we move forward in telling all relevant stories associated with this significant Civil War battle.”
Davis further honed leadership skills as acting superintendent for Moores Creek National Battlefield, Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park and Camp Nelson National Monument at various points in her career.
In 2012, Davis received the National Park Service Southeast Region’s Employee of the Year award for her meritorious efforts with the Civil War sesquicentennial. Davis has focused her career on strengthening relationships with community and philanthropic partners and serving as a trusted mentor and trainer for NPS staff.
Davis holds a Bachelor of Arts in politics with a minor in history from Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
After raising three children, Davis and her husband, Mark, are now empty nesters. They look forward to starting their next adventure exploring Kentucky and all that it has to offer with their horse and cats.
