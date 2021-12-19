It’s was a chance to remember how we as a nation have gotten and kept the freedoms we hold so dear. On Saturday, Mill Springs National Cemetery joined thousands of other cemeteries around the country in participating in Wreaths Across America.
Each branch of the U.S. military is recognized by having local members of the armed forces place a wreath to symbolically remember all those who are serving or have served. This year, one more wreath was added to the ceremony in honor of those who are serving in the newest branch of the military, the U.S. Space Force.
Additionally, there is one wreath placed to honor the men and women who are Missing in Action or are/were Prisoners of War.
At Mill Springs, the ceremony includes the recognition of Sgt. Brent Woods, a member of the Buffalo Soldiers in the U.S. Army who fought in the American Indian Wars.
Woods, who lived from 1855 to 1906, is the only Pulaski Countian to have received the Congressional Medal of Honor, and is one of only two African-Americans from Kentucky to have been so honored.
Before the ceremony, members of the public were invited to place wreaths on the gravesites of those buried around Mill Springs.
This year, among the volunteers placing wreaths were members of local Boy Scout Troop 170, Cub Scout Pack 134 and Girl Scout Troop 2319.
For several members of the Boy Scout Troop, the event was a way to reflect on what each grave represented.
Laying wreaths at graves means “respect, honor,” according to Boy Scout Asher Smith.
“It means remembering those that’s in our family, and those who weren’t, who fought for us,” added fellow Boy Scout Josh Pinson.
“It made me feel proud, and mad me feel like I was doing some good for my country,” Boy Scout Caleb Chambers said of participating in the event.
When asked what they would want the public to know about Wreaths Across America, Pinson said, “It’s a good event to remind people why they’re free and why they’re able to do the things they can do today.”
“And that every generation needs to keep fighting to keep the freedom that we have,” added Smith.
Area Coordinator for Wreaths Across America Megan Damron, who is also with the Somerset Rotary Club, was the emcee for the ceremony. She said the ceremony has a special significance for her as well.
While she said she has no personal ties to the military, she has several family members who have served. “I certainly hold a special place in my heart for our veterans,” she said.
She also admitted that she was thankful that the notoriously fickle December weather turned out to be fairly decent this year. While cloudy, temperatures were warm, and the rain that threatened to force the ceremony under shelter held off, allowing organizers to gather around the open-air flagpole at the center of the cemetery.
“The ceremony would have been beautiful anywhere,” she said, but it’s tradition to hold it on top of the hill within the cemetery.
As part of the ceremony, American Legion Post 38’s Chaplain Clarance Floyd offered a word of prayer.
“Our Father, today help each of us to do everything we can so we can preserve our freedom, that we’ll always be a free nation,” Floyd said.
