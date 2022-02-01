It’s a new era for the Mill Springs Battlefield. And Dawn Davis is the one leading Pulaski County through it.
Davis, the first permanent superintendent of the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument, was the featured speaker at Tuesday’s February luncheon of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
“We need to understand what the amazing resources (at Mill Springs) are, and figure out the best way for us to protect them for future generations,” said Davis, who has been here for seven months now.
In September 2020, after years of efforts on behalf of local political leaders and grassroots preservation by the likes of the Mill Springs Battlefield Association, the Nancy-located site of the Civil War’s Battle of Mill Springs was officially accepted into the National Park System (NPS), with the accompanying National Monument unveiled the following month. Among the key ramifications, the designation helps protect the historic site, once one of the country’s most run-down, endangered battlefields, and puts western Pulaski on the NPS map, giving it bigger exposure to visitors.
Davis comes to Pulaski County from South Carolina, where she spent 31 years at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Park and the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, giving her plenty of experience in this field. Davis began as a seasonal interpretive ranger in 1990, and a year later, secured a permanent position, planning and presenting interpretive programs and special events. Despite initial plans to move up to the Bluegrass State and go to grad school at the University of Kentucky, Davis took root in the world of national parks, and in time Davis, became chief of interpretation, managing visitor operations for the forts and visitors centers and helping stage commemorative events, and in 2016 started serving as management assistant and public affairs officer for the park group in South Carolina. In 2012, she was named the Southeast Region Employee of the Year for her role in sesquicentennial events there in April 2011, marking the start of the Civil War.
A history buff at heart, Davis’s job has allowed her to do any number of cool things: “Things like watching a confederate submarine come up from a watery grave in Charleston Harbor ... I was in the Great Smoky Mountains and watched Mother Nature’s light show with synchronized fireflies. I managed the United States Mint quarter event for South Carolina, and then I was awestruck when we stood on the roof of the Fort Moultrie Visitors Center for the total eclipse a few years back.”
Davis is looking forward to making new memories here in Pulaski County, where the tales of Mill Springs echo over the rolling green hills and the waters of Lake Cumberland. The Battle of Mill Springs was the second-largest battle to take place in Kentucky and engaged some 17,000 soldiers. It memorializes the Union’s first major victory on Jan. 19, 1862, when Confederate General Felix Zollicoffer was killed during the battle, becoming one of the first generals to die during the Civil War. The Battle of Mill Springs helped to maintain Kentucky’s Union affiliation throughout the war and offered more than a strategic victory for the Union Army.
“It captured the attention of national media, and it provided a much-needed morale boost for United States soldiers and the country as a whole,” said Davis of the battle.
Davis had been to the site as a visitor once before, and even at that time thought about the opportunities and challenges of being a superintendent at a new park like this one; when the job opportunity came available, Davis threw her flat-billed hat in the ring and got the job. She credited the work of the Mill Springs Battlefield Association (MSBA) and key figures like Bill Neikirk and Dr. Bruce Burkett, and said the best part has been meeting the “wonderful people in this community,” she said.
“I want to help the next generation of parks supporters, whether they’re visitors, volunteers, partners, or employees, find their reason to care for one or more of the other 400 National Park sites,” she added. “Now there is one in your back yard here at Mill Springs.”
Visitors come to the park for a variety of reasons, said Davis. The majority are making a first-time visit and want to check it out. Others want to collect a stamp for their National Park passport book — some dedicated types take their book to every National Park they can. “So there is an expectation that we get the stamp very early on,” said Davis. “The stamp was already in the park before I arrived, so that was good news.”
There are already differences people will visit when they visit the Mill Springs Battlefield Visitors Center and Museum, said Davis — one of those is that there is no entrance fee; people are still taking their wallets out and need to be told that’s unnecessary now, she observed — but there are still things to do and to “figure out.” Davis talked about the importance of managing community expectations. There is the need to provide more opportunities for children and get them involved — Davis discussed working with local schools to set up field trips, whether virtual or in person — and to help youngsters earn a coveted Junior Ranger Badge, which demonstrates their knowledge about the site being visited. In 2021, 140 children came out to get their badge, said Davis.
“A 10-year-old will say to Mom and Dad, ‘Hey, there’s a new park. I need to go get my Junior Ranger Badge,” said Davis. “... There are kids that do this, traveling all over the country. Likewise with that passport book, they have a quest to get every Junior Ranger Badge there is.” (And yes, adults can earn the badges too; “We don’t turn anyone away who wants to earn a Junior Ranger Badge,” said Davis.)
Davis said that there are six employees at the park facility, all temporary; they have another coming on board soon, a community volunteer ambassador who will focus on outreach, education, and developing the volunteer program, which Davis hopes to have operational next fall. Fortunately, there has already been interest from potential volunteers, a key resource for the park.
She noted that in future years, permanent positions will be added into the site, as well as adding land on to the current 18 acres that make up the park — between 20 and 30 more tracts of land, about 900 acres total, to be transferred from the MSBA and the American Battlefield Trust. That includes additional land in Wayne County, such as the Beech Grove Confederate encampment, and the Brown-Lanier House.
Davis talked about adding “the unheard voices to the historical narrative,” meaning that the park will share not only the stories of the Civil War soldiers but also the stories of women, enslaved and free African-Americans, Native Americans, and children. “To do research on this is going to take time,” she said. “But our goal is, we want to reflect the community in which we live, and what that impact of the battle was. Expanding the story will make it richer and create opportunities for visitors who may not have an interest in history, or may not see how the battle is relevant to their lives.”
She added, “There’s nothing more rewarding than to see someone who doesn’t have an interest in history come to a park and have that ‘a-ha!’ moment; that’s priceless for an interpreter.”
Last year, the visitors center was open from March through December, seeing about 5,600 visitors in the facility, though those numbers may be higher. This year, the park opened up in January and February for the first time ever, making for a year-round operation. The park will look to add new exhibits, signs, films, an activity events calendar for the year, offering ranger talks at the battlefield, volunteer clean-up days, and eventually making available a unigrid brochure.
“There is so much potential for the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument; I’m looking forward to how we can move the park along,” she said. “Some changes are going to occur faster than others. ... This is just a start. I look forward to getting to learn more about the community and you, and how we can be a part of it. The future is bright.”
Newly-installed Chamber President Tiffany Finley presented Davis with a “Friend of the Chamber” framed certificate to conclude Davis’ presentation.
