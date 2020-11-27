Two people were reported injured after a Friday morning wreck that shut down westbound traffic on the East Ky. 80 Bypass for more than an hour.
Mildred Petrey, 84, of Somerset, and Charles Beshears, 25, of Eubank, were both treated at the scene of the wreck by Somerset-Pulaski EMS for what the Somerset Police Department called minor injuries, before being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for other injuries possibly sustained in the wreck.
According to SPD, the wreck took place around 11 a.m. at the intersection of East Ky. 80 and Ky. 39.
SPD Officer Tim Miller determined that a silver 2016 Honda Civic, driven by Petrey, was on Ky. 39 attempting to turn west onto Ky. 80 when it pulled into the path of a westbound 2015 Kenworth truck owned by Candido’s Towing. Beshears was operating the Candido’s vehicle.
Beshears attempted to avoid colliding with the Honda by swerving to the left westbound lane, but still sideswiped the Honda in the driver’s side door.
The truck then skidded sideways, left the roadway and rolled onto its side, coming to rest after hitting the stairs of the pedestrian bridge.
SPD and EMS were assisted at the scene by the Somerset Fire Department and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
